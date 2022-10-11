Overwatch 2 ”Hero Challenge not appearing” error: How to fix, possible reason, and more

Overwatch 2 seems to have dropped with more than just a few neat gameplay features and characters. The shooter also possesses a variety of bugs, errors, and performance issues that Blizzard is still having a hard time dealing with.

One such issue that keeps surfacing in the tile is the “Hero Challenge not appearing” error. This occurs when you head to the Hero Challenges section of the game, and the entire page goes completely blank.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch QUICK PSA



Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits!



🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. QUICK PSABastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits!🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. 🚨 QUICK PSA 🚨 Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits! 🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. https://t.co/ghjLL5KV7b

This makes it impossible for one to track their character's progress when it happens, as the entire character page and the associated charts, info, and bar, are completely missing.

The “Hero Challenge not appearing” error has been one of the more annoying issues to deal with in the shooter, however, there are a few things that you will be able to do in the game to fix it.

Today’s guide will therefore go over some of the methods you can employ to fix the “Hero Challenge not appearing” error in Overwatch 2.

Fixing the “Hero Challenge not appearing” error in Overwatch 2

The “Hero Challenge not appearing” error in Overwatch 2 is usually caused if there are certain issues with the game’s servers or with the installed files that you have on your systems.

Hence, to be able to root out the issue, there are a few things that you will be required to do.

1) Check the Overwatch 2 server status

If the issue stems from the shooter’s servers themselves, one quick thing that you will be required to do is to check for its server status and note if they are going through certain performance issues or maintenance.

The shooter’s servers have been under a lot of stress ever since the title went live a couple of days ago. From facing repeated DDoS attacks to the servers flooding to the point where players were having to wait in insanely long queues, not many are having a fun experience with the game.

2) Restarting the game

Many in the Overwatch community have mentioned that restarting the shooter have often times fixed the “Hero Challenge not appearing” error in the game. While this is not a permanent fix to the problem, it does temporarily root out the issue and will allow you to track the progress of your favorite champions in the game.

3) Re-install the game

Uninstalling and then re-installing Overwatch 2 might be a drastic solution to opt into, however, it will more often than not root out some of the biggest problems that players are facing in the title.

You can uninstall and then reinstall the game from the Battle.net client itself on PC and by clicking on “Select” on consoles.

If the “Hero Challenge not appearing” error is caused by corrupt game files on the system, reinstalling the game or even checking for file integrity will solve the issue.

4) Wait for a patch

If the problem is a recurring one then it would be best to wait out for a patch or a hotfix that Blizzard can look to introduce in the coming days. As the error is something that many in the community are facing, it’s likely that the developers are aware of the problem and will look to patch it out soon.

If you are still facing the “Hero Challenges not appearing” error on Overwatch 2 even after following the above steps, then you are requested to submit a ticket to Blizzard Support.

Poll : 0 votes