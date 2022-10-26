How to get all free Halloween Terror rewards in Overwatch 2: Rare voice line, weapon charms, and more

With the Halloween event of Overwatch 2 now live, Blizzard is offering players a fair amount of cosmetic loot to pick up for free by simply participating in the brand new event.
From weapon charms and sprays to a new voice line, there's a lot that players can get their hands on by just playing the PvE co-op mission called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride.
This special mission will feature Sojourn, Junker Queen, Ashe, and Kiriko, and by completing the various challenges that it has to offer, you will be earning Battle Pass XP, alongside the collectible loot.
Apart from playing these missions, you will also be able to obtain more rewards by watching Twitch streams and receiving drops for Overwatch 2.
Today's guide will go over the list of rewards you will be able to get your hands on in the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror event, and the challenges you will need to complete to acquire them.
Overwatch 2 Halloween event: Start time, end date, all collectible rewards, and more
The brand new Overwatch 2 Halloween event went live on October 25, 2022, and will come to an end on November 8, 2022. Therefore, you will have a limited amount of time to get your hands on all the loot that the event has to offer.
1) List of all event rewards in Overwatch 2 Halloween event
Given below is a complete list of all event rewards you will be able to get your hands on during the Overwatch 2 Halloween event:
- Jack-o-lantern Weapon Charm
- Zomnic Graffiti Spray
- Hasta La Muerte Spray
- Nightfall Over Adlersbrunn Name Card
- Ashe Voiceline: Zomnics Under The Moon
- Reinhardt Voiceline: Our Tale Begins
- Junker Queen Voiceline: Bodies To Bag
- Kiriko Voiceline: Scry Some More
- Kiriko Voiceline: Tarot Reading
- Sombra Voiceline: Never Cross The Bride
- Sojourn Voiceline: It’s Always The Widow
- Battle Pass XP
2) All challenges and rewards in Overwatch 2 Halloween event
To obtain this loot, you will need to complete various challenges present in the Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride PvE co-op mission. The following is the list of challenges that will require completion in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event, and their respective rewards:
Complete 13 Junkenstein challenges
- Weapon Charm
Win Wrath of the Bride on Expert Difficulty
- 1250 Battle Pass XP
Win Wrath of the Bride with a score of 10,000 or higher
- Spray
Destroy 15 Shock Tires in Wrath of the Bride
- Voice Line
Win Wrath of the Bride on Legendary Difficulty
- 1250 Battle Pass XP
Win Wrath of the Bride as 4 different heroes
- Name card
Eliminate 35 bosses in Wrath of the Bride
- Voice Line
Eliminate the Experiment while it is in tank form on Hard Difficulty or above in Wrath of the Bride
- 1000 Battle Pass XP
Witness all 7 Banshee moments in a single run of Wrath of the Bride
- Voice Line
Uncover the fate of a terror past in a hidden corner of Adlersbrunn in Wrath of the Bride
- Voice Line
Disturb the guest in the Tavern in Wrath of the Bride
- Voice Line
Strike a pose with the bride during her introduction in Wrath of the Bride
- Voice Line
Crouch at the lantern for 6 seconds while the Ghost is active in Wrath of the Bride
- 1000 Battle Pass XP
Complete Wave 12 in Junkenstein Endless
- 500 Battle Pass XP
Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on any difficulty
- 1000 Battle Pass XP
Win Junkenstein’s Challenge Mission: Vengeful Ghost
- 500 Battle Pass XP
Win Junkenstein’s Challenge Mission: Three They Were
- 500 Battle Pass XP
Win Junkenstein’s Challenge Mission: Volatile Zomnics
- 500 Battle Pass XP
Complete Wave 12 in Junkenstein Endless
- 500 Battle Pass XP
Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Frenzied Stampede
- 500 Battle Pass XP
Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Shocking Surprise
- 500 Battle Pass XP
Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Mystery Swap
- 500 Battle Pass XP
Win Wrath of the Bride on any dificulty
- Voice Line
Win Wrath of the Bride without letting the Lord of the Castle take any damage
- 1000 Battle Pass XP
3) Getting additional Overwatch 2 Halloween rewards from Twitch drops
You will also be able to receive additional Overwatch 2 Halloween rewards by tuning into Twitch streams of the game for the period that the event lasts, which will last until November 6, 2022. You will need to have Twitch drops enabled on your account to receive the following cosmetics:
- Werewolf Winston Spray: Obtained after watching streams for 2 hours
- Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin: obtained after watching four hours of stream
Along with enabling Twitch drops, you will also be required to link your Overwatch 2’s Blizzard.net account to your Twitch account in order to see the dropped loot reflected in-game.