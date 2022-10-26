The controversy surrounding Kiriko in Overwatch 2 has no end in sight, as the community has now raised a new concern. The latest issue seems to revolve around a new Legendary skin that has been added to the game and how it has to be purchased.

As part of the Halloween festivities, players can get two new legendary skins in Overwatch 2. One is for Kiriko, while the other is for the Junker Queen.

However, there is a key difference between the two. While the Junker Queen skin can be bought separately, the Kiriko skin can only be obtained by purchasing a bundle. Naturally, the cost of the bundle is much higher, and none of the content within it can be acquired separately.

This has resulted in a stir in the Overwatch 2 community, especially after similar things have happened in the past.

NiLLx @nillxzero @OverwatchGG Cosmetics and new heroes were the only things i liked in OW2 and seeing everything locked behind a pay wall is gg, im done with this game. OW died for a cash shop sim nice. @OverwatchGG Cosmetics and new heroes were the only things i liked in OW2 and seeing everything locked behind a pay wall is gg, im done with this game. OW died for a cash shop sim nice.

Blizzard shows an inability to learn from past mistakes with overpriced Overwatch 2 Kiriko skin bundle

A few weeks ago, there was major controversy surrounding the launch of Kiriko in Overwatch 2 as she was added to the monthly pass.

While this wouldn't usually be a problem, the unlock mechanism created a major difference for those who wanted to pay and those who didn't. Anyone getting the premium path unlocked her instantly, while others had to grind till level 55 for the same addition.

Unfortunately, the only way for players to get the new Kiriko skin right now is to spend 2600 premium currency. One will have to spend at least $25 to get the required premium currency.

For many fans, the valuation of skins in the game is a problem. Things used to be very different in the first game, which followed a different model altogether.

☆.｡.:*☽ 𝐵𝒶𝓈𝒾𝒸🎃𝒲𝒾𝓉𝒸𝒽 ☾*:.｡.☆ ℤ𝕖𝕝𝕝 @ZellBellArt @OverwatchNaeri I've been avoiding posting my opinions of Overwatch since people get pretty touchy over it...but the amount it costs to buy a single skin feels terrible compared to how fun it used to be to play and earn them. I know it's a business model, but it does not feel good :(. @OverwatchNaeri I've been avoiding posting my opinions of Overwatch since people get pretty touchy over it...but the amount it costs to buy a single skin feels terrible compared to how fun it used to be to play and earn them. I know it's a business model, but it does not feel good :(.

One player is happy with what the new Kiriko skin looks like in Overwatch 2. Unfortunately, the skin has been clubbed with cosmetic items that they do not really want but have to pay extra for.

AnxiousMango @OrenLovesYou @ZellBellArt @OverwatchNaeri I think everybody is with you 100%. Personally, I think the Kiriko skin is omega cute! But, the amount of mental gymnastics I would have to do to spend $20+ on it is too much to ask. Just the thought leaves a bad taste in my mouth. @ZellBellArt @OverwatchNaeri I think everybody is with you 100%. Personally, I think the Kiriko skin is omega cute! But, the amount of mental gymnastics I would have to do to spend $20+ on it is too much to ask. Just the thought leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

Some are amazed by the fact that Blizzard has ignored fans' feedback and hiked the price.

seb @d_sebas4 @OverwatchNaeri No way they increased the price even more, didn't they see the yt dislikes? @OverwatchNaeri No way they increased the price even more, didn't they see the yt dislikes?💀

Another Overwatch 2 player is worried that Blizzard might continue to increase the price of all cosmetic items in the future.

Tomoko dépitée @EHargneux @d_sebas4

You'll find whales to buy those whatsoever anyway @OverwatchNaeri i bet in 2023 they will sell those 30 euros and keep increasing the price through the yearYou'll find whales to buy those whatsoever anyway @d_sebas4 @OverwatchNaeri i bet in 2023 they will sell those 30 euros and keep increasing the price through the yearYou'll find whales to buy those whatsoever anyway

One player added how the very essence that made Overwatch so popular is now lost forever. With the servers of the first game being closed down for the public, the community has no other viable alternative available.

Derek @Durk999 @OverwatchGG The appeal to overwatch was the characters the skins and the content well overwatch 2 basically the same content characters and skins behind costly paywalls the appeal is gone they had to kill overwatch 1 so we had no other choice but to deal with this new monstrosity @OverwatchGG The appeal to overwatch was the characters the skins and the content well overwatch 2 basically the same content characters and skins behind costly paywalls the appeal is gone they had to kill overwatch 1 so we had no other choice but to deal with this new monstrosity

Those who can't afford the bundle are unable to purchase the new Kiriko skin.

Ol Spookin' Fingas @SaltyFingas @OverwatchGG Was considering buying the skin with my watchpoint pack bux,. But I guess I can't ;/ @OverwatchGG Was considering buying the skin with my watchpoint pack bux,. But I guess I can't ;/

There is nothing surprising about skins costing real-life money, but the way they are being bundled in-game is concerning. Players are hoping that such things won't become the norm in the future and that they will be able to acquire skins separately.

