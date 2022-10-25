Overwatch 2 has been out for fans for three weeks now since it was released as a free-to-play game on October 4. Blizzard released their newest title as a sequel to Overwatch, which came out in 2016 and became one of the biggest esports titles.

The publisher has promised new and exciting content to be introduced into the game in the upcoming days as seasonal content as well as regular content in the form of cosmetics and maybe even new heroes. Blizzard is now enabling Twitch Drops for all players to earn and permanently own new hero cosmetics in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 season 1 Twitch Drops reward players for watching certain streamers on Twitch.tv

Collect the Werewolf Spray for 2 Hours of watch time and 6 Hours for the Werewolf Winston legendary skin. Starting tomorrow, you will be able to earn new Twitch Drops.

Twitch Drops are a system that rewards players for watching certain streamers on Twitch.tv for a specific amount of time. These drops can vary depending on what the publisher has made available and what is eligible for viewers to get as a drop. The Drops culture is a great way to give back to the community as well as help streamers grow by giving them a chance to grow with a new hero-shooter title like Overwatch 2.

Blizzard has enabled drops for multiple channels, watching which, fans can get their hands on the brand new Halloween-themed Werewolf Spray and Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin.

Date and duration of Twitch drops

Blizzard will be running the Twitch Drops event globally from October 25, 11 am PST/ 11:30 pm IST/ 8 pm CEST through to November 6, 11 am PST/ 11:30 pm IST/ 8 pm CEST. Players can start their progression only when the event starts by going to various Overwatch 2 streams.

How to get Twitch drops for Overwatch 2

It is fairly simple to earn drops on Twitch and is not dependent on luck and random number generators. This means that all the viewers who complete the dedicated progression will be able to claim their game drops.

Blizzard has enabled drops for the entire Overwatch 2 section so fans can watch any streamer and increase their progression levels to get the Warewolf Spray and Warewolf Winston Legendary Skin.

How to link Battle.net account to Twitch

All viewers who wish to earn these drops and use them in-game must link their battle.net and Twitch.tv accounts. It is a simple process that allows the publisher to transfer the drops to the viewer’s game account. All individuals have to do is:

Sign in to your Battle.net account on the official website and click the "Connect" link for Twitch.

A new window or pop-up will appear asking you to log into Twitch.

After logging in, allow Twitch the required permissions on the same screen which will successfully authorize both platforms to link.

Players should take note that Twitch drops can take up to 48 hours to appear in one’s in-game account even after being claimed. Fans will need to manually go to the "Drops" section and claim the drop once the progression bar hits 100%.

Other drops

The second set of Twitch drops featuring the Reinhardt Mug Souvenir and Brigitte Kitten Weapon Charm will run from November 15, 11 am PST/ 11:30 pm IST/ 8 pm CEST to November 30, 11 am PST/ 11:30 pm IST/ 8 pm CEST.

This concludes the method of getting one of the best upcoming Winston skins and more in Blizzard's latest title just by watching your favorite streamers. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news and guides for Overwatch 2 as we will be covering them regularly.

