Twitch streamer LuluLuvely makes an epic outplay at Twitch Rivals: Apex Legends event

Twitch Streamer Lindsey "LuLuLuvely" took to the recently concluded TwitchCon event to showcase her skills and won an Apex Legends match on 1 HP. Although the Twitch Rival event was an exhibition in nature, it still had a large prize pool of over $196K.

Lindsey was the leader of her team, Team LuLuLuvely, which also included two other streamers - Ghost Gaming's Bronzey and 100 Thieves' Onmuu.

During the game, the streamer was seen clutching up for her team with just 1 HP. Other players in her position would have adopted a defensive tactic to heal, however, Lindsey took an aggressive route which ended up being fruitful. She swiftly used Devotion LMG to wipe out her opponents.

Team LuLuLuvely wins Round 2 of the Twitch Rivals event, finishes 10th overall

LuLuLuvely showed her prowess with the gun after executing an epic tactic with barely any health at the end of Round 2. In the footage, Lindsey can be seen lasering her opponents. With just 1 HP, she cracked down on the rushing Gibraltar's shield. She later eliminated yet another enemy before getting knocked out herself.

However, her valor paid dividends as her teammates finished off the rest and went on to claim victory. Their second-round win was not enough, however, to place them any further than 10th in the final table. They finished the bracket with $5,250 as their prize money.

The Twitch Rivals event was claimed by popular Apex Legends player ImperialHal and his team with a whopping 46 points. They went on to receive $48K as their prize money. The second and third spots were clinched by Team Verhulst and Team Hambino with 42 and 33 points respectively.

The event was considered to be a smashing success as it went on to attract over 277K hours of watch time. The peak viewership rose up to 121K.

Fans react to the event

Fans have also shared their reaction to Lindsey's match-winning performance. Those attending had the opportunity to take pictures with the streamer during the meet-and-greet session.

Here are some of the reactions:

The Apex Legends Mode Mash-up wasn't the only gaming event in this year's TwitchCon. On October 8 and 9, visitors were treated to a Minecraft MOBA event as well. Coupled with that, there was a Fortnite No-Build competition which was won by Team Palermo, comprising of Palermo, itrol_ and Fakkz_.

Poll : 0 votes