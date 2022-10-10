5 best landing spots on Storm Point in Apex Legends Ranked Season 14

The second split for Apex Legends Ranked Season 14 takes players all the way to Storm Point. The fourth battle-royale map for Apex Legends was added with the release of Season 11 Escape.

Housing some of the Titanfall universe's most fearsome beasts, Storm Point is the biggest map in Apex Legends as of Season 14 that consists of several POIs with high-tier loot that could take you one step closer to being the Apex Champion.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 early-game spots on Storm Point in Apex Legends Ranked Season 14

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Head on over to Storm Point to battle your way to the top and good luck on your matches, legends The new Ranked split starts todayHead on over to Storm Point to battle your way to the top and good luck on your matches, legends The new Ranked split starts today 👀Head on over to Storm Point to battle your way to the top and good luck on your matches, legends ✨ https://t.co/L3au162IGx

Ranked split in Apex requires more than just good loot and Legends but also proper positioning and map knowledge to make the best of any situation. With over 15 unique and challenging POIs, and the latest being the Downed Beast from Season 13, Storm Point is the ultimate challenge for survivability.

From the deadly prowlers nestled underground to the infestation of spider eggs all over the map, players need to be aware of more than just the enemy teams when landing in Storm Point. That being said, here are the top five landing locations in Storm Point for the second split of Ranked Season 14:

5) Ship Fall

The Ship Fall location in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Featuring an IMC ship that crashed into Storm Point during Titanfall's Frontier War, Ship Fall consists of the broken remains of the warship and is situated in the southernmost corner of the map.

What’s great about this POI is the decent amount of loot located at the bottom part of the ship and the the long tunnel that leads to the local Storm Point buildings with loot, which even comes with Replicator at times. Also, there is a Prowler nest further south, which allows teams to get necessary weapon attachments and materials as well.

4) Launch Pad

The Launch Pad POI in Storm Point (Image via EA)

While Launch Pad may not be the most hot-dropped location, it is often challenged by multiple teams due to it being one of the most loot-heavy spots on the map. Located in the south-east region, it consists of three-diverging paths, each having multiple supply bins as well as ground loot.

The central location consists of a two-storey building that contains decent loot and also houses crafting materials and Replicators at times. This is where most of the combat takes place, providing vertical gunfights with the zipline.

3) Downed Beast

The Downed Beast location from Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The latest POI to be added with Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors, Downed Beast is the result of the Legends' epic battle against a giant sea alien that was showcased in the Season 13 Launch trailer.

A high-tier-loot location, the Downed Beast POI consists of the defeated sea alien's carcass that is hollowed out and now consists of small man-made ramps and floors.

Featuring mostly ground loot, players can even come across gold rarity items and attachments. Additionally, the location also contains small buildings and supply bins in its vicinity.

2) Checkpoint

The Check Point POI in Storm Point (Image via EA)

One of the most heavily contested regions in Storm Point, Checkpoint is a location that is often hot-dropped by players in an attempt to rack up a lot of Kill Points. It consists of multiple small buildings interconnected with narrow paths and multiple supply bins scattered all over this tall, man-made structure that is suspended over a forest.

Checkpoint provides a ton of combat opportunities, whether on top of the structure or jumping down into the forest to fight amonst the foliage and trees. Players need to be extra careful during gunfights because other teams are more likely to drop nearby to loot-up and take advantage of the on-going battle.

1) Thunder Watch

The Thunder Watch POI from Apex Legends (Image via EA)

In the number one spot is Thunder Watch, which is located at the north-east quadrant of the map, in-between Storm Catcher and Lightening Rod. While this location isn't as famous as Barometer or even heavily hot-dropped as The Mills, Thunder Watch is one of the safest locations to land in Apex Legends.

What makes it a great landing spot is that it provides sufficient loot for your entire team and is even a high-tier location. This self-contained building provides close-quarter combat and is attached to a Gravity Cannon that leads players into the Storm Catcher. This helps them in ambushing enemies since the location is often contested by multiple teams.

Additionally, a Prowler nest located to the north, which players can destroy to get required attachemtns for weapons and loot. Thunder Watch even houses crafting materials and Replicators, enabling you to craft high-tier items and upgrade armor.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Drop into Olympus After Dark and fight for your life in Shadow Royale. The Fight or Fright Event is now live on all platforms! 🖤 It's the most wonderful time of the yearDrop into Olympus After Dark and fight for your life in Shadow Royale. The Fight or Fright Event is now live on all platforms! 🖤 It's the most wonderful time of the year 👻Drop into Olympus After Dark and fight for your life in Shadow Royale. The Fight or Fright Event is now live on all platforms! 🖤 https://t.co/dgpsfx9009

Apex Legends Season 14 Hunted is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes