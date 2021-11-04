How to kill Prowlers in Apex Legends: Escape

Apex Legends: Escape is introducing Storm Point as the new map for Season 11, and Prowlers are just one aspect returning in the form of wildlife on the island. There are four animals coming to Storm Point, and while some are new, players may recognize the Prowler from previous seasons.

World's Edge, a former Apex Legends map, also featured Prowlers as part of wildlife in the game, but the system wasn't as deep. Though they will act similarly to how they did in the past, players should expect some changes to the animal.

Fighting Prowlers in Apex Legends Season 11: Escape

Prowlers, for the most part, act similarly to how they did on World's Edge, but Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts also detailed some new behavior in their Storm Point blog post for Apex Legends.

Prowlers are described as aggressive animals that attack in packs. They have their own dens in which they dwell, called Prowler Dens, and are spread out around Storm Point. The packs can spot players from a distance, but they won't attack right away. One needs to get fairly close to Prowlers or shoot at them in order to begin the fight.

Players who decide to engage the Prowlers should expect a higher health pool at 114 HP compared to the 90 that they used to have. They will group up together outside of their den and attack in packs. The health pools aren't too dangerous, but players are advised to kill Prowlers quickly before they end up overwhelming them.

Having automatic weapons or weapons built for close quarters will be the best option against these creatures. Explosive ordnance is another great option for when they begin to form their own pack against the player. Grenade damage will be effective against them in Prowler Dens.

Other animals in Storm Point of Apex Legends: Escape

Aside from Prowlers, there are three other animals or forms of wildlife that players can encounter on the new map.

First up are spiders that can be broken free from eggs and attacked for loot. Flyers are the second type of wildlife that will dominate the air. The final type of wildlife is known to be the Goliath. While the information regarding the Goliath is only from a leak, it appears to be the most dangerous type of wildlife. Each of these animals will provide chances for loot in the new Apex Legends map.

Edited by Danyal Arabi