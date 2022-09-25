Apex Legends Season 14 guide: Best team compositions

Apex Legends is a fast-paced Battle Royale with Respawn Entertainment. It has emerged as one of the most prevailing esports titles in the competitive scene. The skill cap of the game rises fairly across ranks and has a huge community of its own.

The maximum number of players that can play in a squad is three. Each player can pick a Legend (character) turn-wise while entering the lobby. The Legends cannot be repeated among the three players in the squad.

Certain combinations of Legends are stronger in the current meta compared to others. This article dives into the best combinations of Legends players can use in ranked lobbies to gain the upper hand and rank up.

Apex Legends Legends can be a handful if misaligned with others

Apex Legends can be a tedious game as teams swarm towards the sound of gunfire. The concept of third-partying, or engaging enemies while fighting another team, is all too common in the game.

This is precisely why a squad needs to be well-rounded regarding movement, defense, and attack in Apex Legends.

1) Gibraltar, Valkyrie, and Seer (Balanced)

Gibraltar is an excellent Legend for players who like to support the team. The tactical ability is a deployable type and creates an impenetrable dome shield. Inside this shield, Gibraltar can revive downed teammates faster than normal.

The ultimate ability is a deployable marker type which calls down heavy artillery in a radius around the marker. These missiles deal heavy damage and also disorient enemies when hit by slowing their movement.

Valkyrie is a mobility Legend who can use her jetpacks to reposition and evade enemies quickly. Her tactical ability launches a swarm of missiles towards the designated area and deals small amounts of damage. This ability also slows down the enemy’s movement speed.

Valkyrie’s ultimate enables her to take off to the sky and take the team along. After reaching the maximum height, the team can redeploy and glide to a different position when required. All members are vulnerable during the entire course of this ability in Apex Legends.

Seer is a recon Legend that is comparatively new to Apex Legends. His passive ability enables players to detect enemy player heartbeats in the effective area by Aiming Down Sights. This passive can be used with a weapon in hand or holstered.

His tactical ability launches a beam of nanobots in a straight line. It can reveal any enemies caught in the ability and displays their health and shield levels. Seer`s tactical ability can also cancel the heals of enemies and revives behind the cover.

Seer`s ultimate ability, Exhibit, is also a deployable type and creates a dome of nanobots. The position of any enemy player inside the area is revealed. The area is formed like a sphere, not a shield, and players can freely enter or exit the area and shoot from inside and outside.

2) Fuze, Rampart, and Vantage (Long-range)

Fuze can be a truly annoying Legend for other players in the lobby. His passive ability allows players to carry two same grenades in one slot. Fuze’s tactical ability launches a cluster nade towards the designated place that explodes in the area dealing damage to enemies. It comes with two charges and can be used to break certain doors and damage enemy utilities.

Fuze’s ultimate, The Motherlode, launches a mortar towards the designated point. It creates a ring of fire around the designated point. Enemies inside and near the flames are revealed. Any enemies that come in contact with the flames take ticking damage and are heavily slowed.

Rampart is a defensive character. Her passive ability allows players to increase ammo count per magazine in LMGs and reload them more quickly. The tactical ability is a deployable type and creates a shield when placed. The shield has a transparent upper body through which players can shoot.

Shooting through the shield increases the damage output of all weapons but is impenetrable from the other side. The transparent shield breaks when damaged beyond its threshold.

Rampart`s ultimate, Sheila, is a modded minigun that can shoot the entire magazine without reloading. It can be carried around like a regular weapon in hand and can also be put down to be used as a sentry gun. It is usable by all players when in sentry mode in Apex Legends.

Vantage is the latest Legend in Apex Legends and is a recon type. Her passive allows players to see bullet drops and shield information of enemies while using a scope (2x HCOG or higher). Her tactical ability allows players to relocate to different positions with the help of Echo, her companion bat.

Vantage’s ultimate ability, Sniper’s Mark, equips a hand-crafted sniper rifle. The sniper rifle deals damage and tags the enemies with each shot. The damage taken by enemies increases while being tagged by Vantage’s ultimate.

3) Horizon, Valkyrie, and Seer (Aggressive)

Horizon is a mobility character in Apex Legends. Her passive ability allows players to soft-land, eliminating the movement delay when dropping from high grounds. It enables more fluidic movement mechanics on the Legend.

Her tactical ability creates a vertical updraft that players can use to levitate upwards and reposition in otherwise unreachable heights. The ability goes through ceilings and can be used to disrupt enemy movement.

Horizon’s ultimate ability, Black Hole, is a deployable type and pulls enemies towards the center where the ability is deployed in its effective range. This makes the enemy's movements slow when trying to escape the ability. It can be destroyed by simply shooting it or using grenades near it.

Using Horizon with Valkyrie and Seer, players can quickly push into teams and win fights. Players can also quickly back off to safety using their movement abilities in Apex Legends.

4) Caustic, Wattson, and New Castle (Defensive)

Caustic is a defensive character in Apex Legends. His passive allows players to become immune to Nox Gas, regardless of it being his own or enemy Caustic's. He gains improved vision inside Nox Gas to take down enemies.

Caustic’s tactical ability is a deployable type that places barrels of toxic gas in the designated position. It is proximity-triggered and releases Nox Gas in an area around the barrel. It slows down enemies, and they take ticking damage.

Caustic’s ultimate ability, the Nox Gas Grenade, detonates when thrown in the designated area and deals high damage to enemies while slowing them down.

Wattson is also a defensive character in Apex Legends. Her passive ability allows players to recharge their shields over time. Her tactical ability allows players to place electric fences in an area. These fences can be connected to create a web of fences,

Wattson’s ultimate ability, the Interception Pylon, can be placed on the ground. It heals the shields of players around it and can be used to destroy projectiles thrown at the team.

New Castle is a recent addition to Apex Legends in the defensive spectrum. He has the passive ability to revive downed teammates behind a destructible shield and can move while doing so. His tactical ability deploys a shield at the designated area. Players in any direction can move the shield.

New Castle’s ultimate ability, Castle Wall, is deployable. It is a unique ability as players can launch themselves to the position of their teammates or any designated area in the allowed range. When New Castle lands, he deploys an array of shields on the front.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

