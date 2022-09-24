Apex Legends developers, Respawn Entertainment, issue public statement following recent online harassment

Respawn Entertainment, the American-based video game studio responsible for the development of the Titanfall series, and Apex Legends, two of the most well-received first-person multiplayer shooter games, recently took a stand against online harassment against their employees on Twitter.

While constructive criticism is an important form of feedback that is crucial to the improvement of any individual, product or even a multi-million dollar company such as Respawn Entertainment, it is not uncommon for customers or users to get ahead of themselves.

Apex Legends is one of the biggest battle-royale titles as of 2022 (Image via EA and Respawn Entertainment)

Having created AAA game titles such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as well as successful shooter titles such as Titanfall, Titanfall 2, and Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment has faced a fair amount of criticism over the years, notably through the 'Save Titanfall' campaign that saw Apex Legends' servers being hacked by Titanfall fans.

On September 23, 2022, Respawn Entertainment took to its Twitter handle to address members of its community across all titles about the growing online hatred and harassment towards individual employees and members of their development teams. The official statement reads:

"Recently, we have seen increased harassment towards members of our development team. We welcome community input, however, the line between constructive feedback and the harassment of our dev team cannot be crossed. We want to remind our players that we have a zero tolerance policy for threats and the harassment of our developers. We will take appropriate action to ensure the health and safety of our team. We love hearing feedback and will continue to work alongside our community to foster a respectful, collaborative environment, and uphold the competitive integrity of our game."

The tweet received a considerable amount of attention on Twitter with over 65k likes and over 4.5k retweets, garnering the support of fellow video game developers, Bungie, the creators behind the acclaimed Destiny series, as well as from content creators like CouRage, NiceWigg, and DansGaming:

Bungie @Bungie @Respawn Standing against toxicity and harassment takes all of us working together to build healthier communities. We are with you in that effort @respawn. @Respawn Standing against toxicity and harassment takes all of us working together to build healthier communities. We are with you in that effort @respawn.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD @Respawn Sad this has to be put out. Thanks for the incredible hard work to all the Apex devs as always @Respawn Sad this has to be put out. Thanks for the incredible hard work to all the Apex devs as always

-Everyone that doesnt understand DEVS have lives @Respawn "But we have to be mean!! How else will we get our point across!!!!!"-Everyone that doesnt understand DEVS have lives @Respawn "But we have to be mean!! How else will we get our point across!!!!!"-Everyone that doesnt understand DEVS have lives

DansGaming @Dansgaming @Respawn Harassment is just not cool in any form @Respawn Harassment is just not cool in any form

While the message from Respawn Entertainment was clear, the replies section was filled with people continuing to call out the developers and their practices, especially the company's delays in addressing ongoing issues with their games such as server performance, in-game audio bugs, matchmaking issues, and ultimately failing to listen to community input and feedback:

nono @N7joke @Bungie @Respawn Hate and harassment is bad everyone agrees but when respawn refuses to listen to the community feedback this is what happens its unfortunately sad that it does @Bungie @Respawn Hate and harassment is bad everyone agrees but when respawn refuses to listen to the community feedback this is what happens its unfortunately sad that it does

deralptraum @_deralptraum @Respawn No player approves harassment and threats. With that being said, you keep telling that you welcome community input and feedback. Yet you do nothing to fix problems like audio issues, terrible matchmaking and server related problems. Do you ever criticize yourselves? @Respawn No player approves harassment and threats. With that being said, you keep telling that you welcome community input and feedback. Yet you do nothing to fix problems like audio issues, terrible matchmaking and server related problems. Do you ever criticize yourselves?

Amanda Messimer @MessimerAmanda @Respawn If you love hearing our feedback why aren't you giving us titanfall 3? Or fixing titanfall 2 servers? After all titanfall is the core of your DNA, right? @Respawn If you love hearing our feedback why aren't you giving us titanfall 3? Or fixing titanfall 2 servers? After all titanfall is the core of your DNA, right?

𝔤𝔞𝔟𝔰🔞 @br4indance @Respawn "We love hearing feedback" has got to be the biggest lie ever @Respawn "We love hearing feedback" has got to be the biggest lie ever

With replies still coming in, some users pointed out how the lash out was coming, particularly from one specific community, the Apex Legends playerbase. While this is not a surprise since Apex Legends is Respawn's biggest and most-successful title, the overwhelming amount of negative comments has some users shifting the blame onto the community:

And somehow the entire community took that personally. Gotta say, Apex community is probably one of the worst Twitter presences ever @Respawn I love how Respawn literally just said “Hey Please don’t Harass our devs, feedback is totally fine but we would appreciate if we weren’t harassed”And somehow the entire community took that personally. Gotta say, Apex community is probably one of the worst Twitter presences ever @Respawn I love how Respawn literally just said “Hey Please don’t Harass our devs, feedback is totally fine but we would appreciate if we weren’t harassed”And somehow the entire community took that personally. Gotta say, Apex community is probably one of the worst Twitter presences ever

Others have a comparatively toned-down opnion on the situation, calling out both Respawn Entertainment for their inability to work on issues that require immediate attention instead of pushing out new content and releasing expensive cosmetics to generate revenue as well as saying no to all forms of harassment, in general:

That is no excuse to be negative towards devs, but it’s likely short-term anger from gamers. Try to ignore it like you ignore the issues. @Respawn I’m sure this is due to the limited & lack of communication. You guys ignore major issues and only respond to minor tweaks in your favor.That is no excuse to be negative towards devs, but it’s likely short-term anger from gamers. Try to ignore it like you ignore the issues. @Respawn I’m sure this is due to the limited & lack of communication. You guys ignore major issues and only respond to minor tweaks in your favor. That is no excuse to be negative towards devs, but it’s likely short-term anger from gamers. Try to ignore it like you ignore the issues. 👍

Yosvani Valdes Torre @yosvaes @Respawn The problem is that they already doubt the capabilities of their Devs because 3 years have passed and there is no cross progression or 120 hz on console and matchmaking sucks, you have a very angry community with you @Respawn The problem is that they already doubt the capabilities of their Devs because 3 years have passed and there is no cross progression or 120 hz on console and matchmaking sucks, you have a very angry community with you

that boy ferreli @playferreli @Respawn I don’t encourage anyone to harass the devs but I remember when a Respawn dev (has since left the company) referred to the community as a “bunch of ass hats and freeloaders”. Interesting. Maybe you guys should deliver on the things you promise. @Respawn I don’t encourage anyone to harass the devs but I remember when a Respawn dev (has since left the company) referred to the community as a “bunch of ass hats and freeloaders”. Interesting. Maybe you guys should deliver on the things you promise.

zero @fuuucca @Nexxplane @Respawn Imo both the devs and community suck. The devs because for the most part they haven't fixed many issues that had been around since launch (aduio still bugs out plus still not being able to select characters occasionaly). And the community well that part is pretty obvious @Nexxplane @Respawn Imo both the devs and community suck. The devs because for the most part they haven't fixed many issues that had been around since launch (aduio still bugs out plus still not being able to select characters occasionaly). And the community well that part is pretty obvious

Apex Legends Season 14 Hunted is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

