Apex Legends developers, Respawn Entertainment, issue public statement following recent online harassment

Respawn Entertainment, the American-based video game studio responsible for the development of the Titanfall series, and Apex Legends, two of the most well-received first-person multiplayer shooter games, recently took a stand against online harassment against their employees on Twitter.
While constructive criticism is an important form of feedback that is crucial to the improvement of any individual, product or even a multi-million dollar company such as Respawn Entertainment, it is not uncommon for customers or users to get ahead of themselves.
Having created AAA game titles such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as well as successful shooter titles such as Titanfall, Titanfall 2, and Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment has faced a fair amount of criticism over the years, notably through the 'Save Titanfall' campaign that saw Apex Legends' servers being hacked by Titanfall fans.
On September 23, 2022, Respawn Entertainment took to its Twitter handle to address members of its community across all titles about the growing online hatred and harassment towards individual employees and members of their development teams. The official statement reads:
"Recently, we have seen increased harassment towards members of our development team. We welcome community input, however, the line between constructive feedback and the harassment of our dev team cannot be crossed. We want to remind our players that we have a zero tolerance policy for threats and the harassment of our developers. We will take appropriate action to ensure the health and safety of our team. We love hearing feedback and will continue to work alongside our community to foster a respectful, collaborative environment, and uphold the competitive integrity of our game."
The tweet received a considerable amount of attention on Twitter with over 65k likes and over 4.5k retweets, garnering the support of fellow video game developers, Bungie, the creators behind the acclaimed Destiny series, as well as from content creators like CouRage, NiceWigg, and DansGaming:
While the message from Respawn Entertainment was clear, the replies section was filled with people continuing to call out the developers and their practices, especially the company's delays in addressing ongoing issues with their games such as server performance, in-game audio bugs, matchmaking issues, and ultimately failing to listen to community input and feedback:
With replies still coming in, some users pointed out how the lash out was coming, particularly from one specific community, the Apex Legends playerbase. While this is not a surprise since Apex Legends is Respawn's biggest and most-successful title, the overwhelming amount of negative comments has some users shifting the blame onto the community:
Others have a comparatively toned-down opnion on the situation, calling out both Respawn Entertainment for their inability to work on issues that require immediate attention instead of pushing out new content and releasing expensive cosmetics to generate revenue as well as saying no to all forms of harassment, in general:
Apex Legends Season 14 Hunted is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.