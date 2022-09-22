Apex Legends Beast of Prey Collection Event: All legendary and epic cosmetic items explored

Apex Legends Season 14 ‘Hunted’ has launched its first collection event of the season, called the “Beast of Prey.” Released on September 20 and available until October 4, the Beast of Prey Event features legendary and epic in-game cosmetic items, a new limited-time game mode called Play Gun Run, and a new heirloom for the legend Loba.

The two-week event features brand new cosmetics that players can unlock either through the thematic packs available for 700 Apex coins or unlock the desired item directly using Apex Coins or Crafting Materials, the cost varying based on rarity.

All available legendary and epic cosmetic items in Apex Legends Beast of Prey Collection Event

The Apex Legends Beast of Prey Collection event page in-game (Image via EA)

Apex Legends' Beast of Prey Collection Event takes players to the game's wildest season yet with twenty-four unique limited-time cosmetics. To bring in your untamed inner self, the event features legends dressed up as iconic characters resembling those from the Aliens and Predators franchise.

Complementing their fierce looks, the collection also features matching weapon skins, legendary banners, and much more. With that being said, here are all the available legendary and epic cosmetic items available during Apex Legends' Beast of Prey Collection Event:

Legendary Brood Mother Horizon legend skin

The Legendary Brood Mother Horizon skin (Image via EA)

Drawing inspiration from the Aliens franchise, the Brood Mother's legendary skin features the 'gravitational manipulator' in a Xenomorph-themed avatar. Horizon was launched with the Apex Legends Season 7 'Ascension,' This scientist turned space traveler getting an alien-inspired skin fits her character perfectly.

Legendary Thrill of the Hunt Loba legend skin

The Thrill of the Hunt legendary Loba Skin (Image via Activision)

Loba is getting some extra love this season, especially in this collection event. Apart from finally getting her exclusive heirloom, Loba mains are in for a special treat with this sleek and tactical legendary skin called the Thrill of the Hunt.

Legendary Search and Destroy Pathfinder legend skin

The Search and Destroy legendary skin for Pathfinder (Image via EA)

Pathfinder's Search and Destroy legendary skin gives this friendly but highly dangerous robot an adventurous look. Sporting an expedition-themed appearance, this Pathfinder skin appears to have a larger headpiece than its original look. While fans might be cautious about its look, this skin doesn't change the character's hitbox by any share or form.

Legendary Die Tired Octane legend skin

The Die Tired legendary Octane skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Octane, the adrenaline-pumped speedster, is getting a primal-themed skin with the Beast of Prey Collection event called Die Tired. This skin with a color gradient of blue, white, and a hint of orange is inspired by the Predators Franchise, especially Octane's helmet, which has a familiar facial structure to the classic hunters.

Legendary Frozen Carnage Rampart legend skin

The Frozen Carnage legendary Rampart skin in Apex Legends(Image via EA)

Donning an attire resembling a frozen warrior, Rampart is getting a chilly but deadly legendary skin with this collection event. The Frozen Carnage skin has a pink, gray, and teal color pattern with icy blue spikes emerging at places. Oddly enough, this skin follows a similar look to Rampart's Death Dealer legendary skin available during the Chao Theory collection event.

Legendary Bounty Hunter Fuse legend skin

The Bounter Hunter legendary Fuse skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Fuse, the legend that brought mayhem into Apex Legends with his arrival in Season 8, is getting a cowboy-themed skin. Called the Bounty Hunter, this skin has visual similarities to his ALGS Bored to Death legendary skin that also had a hunter/cowboy look.

Legendary Healing Huntress Lifeline Legend Skin

The Healing Huntress legendary Lifeline skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Last but not least, of the legendary skins for the legends is Lifeline's Healing Huntress skin. Appearing also in the Beast of Prey cover art, this skin takes direct inspiration from the Predators franchise with the classic helmet design and the green color tone giving it a feral look.

Legendary Secondary Jaw Rampage weapon skin

The Secondary Jaw legendary Rampage skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Complementing the alien-inspired Horizon skin is the Secondary Jaw skin for the hard-hitting LMG, Rampage. This skin directly influences the Xenomorph's creepy anatomy in the Alien franchise.

Legendary Gold Talons Prowler weapon skin

The Gold Talons legendary skin for the Prowler SMG (Image via EA)

Accompanying Octane's Die Tired skin is the Gold Talons skin for the burst-fire Prowler SMG that follows a skeletal look, similar to Octane's, with three golden claws in front of the barrel.

Legendary Toxic Takedown Peacekeeper weapon skin

The Toxic Takedown legendary skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Peacekeeper is getting a clean, stylish, and sleek legendary skin with the Beast of Prey collection event called the Toxic Takedown. This powerful shotgun is also inspired by Predators, similar to Lifeline, due to the easter egg of the coded language present on the side of the weapon's skin

Legendary Chunky Tech Havoc weapon skin

The legendary Chunky Tech weapon skin in Apex Legends (Image via Activision)

Pathfinder's legendary skin is the Chuky Tech skin for the Havoc energy rifle. Sporting a bulkier look similar to Pathfinder, this assault rifle is sure to melt enemies with its strong rate of fire and high bullet velocity.

Legendary Mark of Death Alternator weapon skin

The Mark of Death legendary weapon skin (Image via EA)

The Alternator double-barreled SMG is getting this futuristic look inspired by Loba's Thrill of the Hunt design. While not a meta weapon, any elimination with this skin would be noteworthy.

Epic Artic Fox Wingman weapon skin

The epic Artic Fox weapon skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The strongest pistol in Apex Legends is getting a vibrant animated epic skin. Called the Artic Fox, the skin goes with Rampart's Frozen Carnage skin due to its icy blue design.

Epic Bloody Gold Longbow weapon skin

The Bloody Gold weapon skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

No other weapon would go better with Fuse's legendary skin-themed weapon than the longbow DMR, a prized weapon among hunters. The skin is called Bloody Gold and has a more realistic tone with classic gold and black finish.

Epic Noxious Spray Hemlok weapon skin

The epic Noxious Spray weapon skin (Image via EA)

Hemlok, the burst-fire assault rifle, also gets a Predator-inspired skin, closely resembling the Peacekeeper legendary skin and having the coded language Easter egg on the gun's body.

Epic Toxic Waste CAR SMG weapon skin

The epic Toxic Waste weapon skin (Image via EA)

CAR SMG, though worthy of having legendary skin due to its superior performance in the current Apex meta, is donned with a xenomorph-inspired epic weapon skin boasting a metallic black finish and glowing dark green lights at the top.

Epic Blight Walker Revenant legend skin

The Epic Blight Walker legend skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Revenant, the scary and deadly murder-bot, received subtle kin with this event having a darker color palette that would suit players who like to hunt in the shadows.

Epic Hollow One Gibraltar legend skin

The epic Hollow One legend skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The last of the legend skins is the Hollow One epic legend skin for Gibraltar. This skin is another Easter egg inspired by the Engineers from the Prometheus movie in the Aliens/Predators franchise.

Epic One and Three Mirage emote

The Ones and Threes emote in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The epic emote in this collection event is for the legend Mirage who, mockingly, generates two other hologram duplicates, both performing a slow clap at the player.

Epic Joyful Gigawatts Wattson emote

The epic Joyful Gigawatts emote in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Wattson is getting her own emote with the Beast of Prey collection event. The emote shows Wattson tampering with her ultimate ability that bursts out into a merry dance that has Wattson tag along.

Epic legend banner for Horizon and Lifeline

The thematic legend banners for Horizon and Lifeline (Image via EA)

The Beast of Prey collection event stars is getting their thematic player banners. For Horizon, the banner is a direct reference to the Xenomorph Queen, with her head displayed in the middle of the banner.

For Lifeline, the banner is a subtle Easter egg to the face huggers from the Aliens franchise due to the cluster of hatched and unhatched eggs in the banner art.

Loba Skydive Emote

The epic Loba Skydive emote in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Loba fans were begging EA and Respawn to finally have their prayers answered as the legend receives yet another skydive emote in her collection as she drops onto the map while flaunting her tactical jump driveability mid-air.

Apex Legends Season 14 Hunted is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

