"Seems like an entirely different person": Apex Legends community reacts to Octane's face design

It's safe to say that Apex Legends won't be a game without the characters that people play as when the game was released. Its main differentiator was that people had to play particular characters.

Octane is one of the older ones in the lot, but it's only recently that players have been able to witness his face. Naturally, this isn't something the community was expecting, and they were pleasantly surprised.

The legends offer players to use different strategies as each has its strengths and weaknesses. Octane was introduced in the very first season, and he is symbolized by a steampunk design.

His mask has been part of his attire for so long that players have found the two inseparable. When Octane's face was shown recently, players found his actual looks quite hard to believe.

Apex Legends community reacts to Octane without his signature mask

The main post was made by Reddit user u/creedroyce, who expressed their surprise at watching Octane without a mask. They claimed that they never imagined seeing the face of the character. It's not only the main post owner who was surprised by the reveal, as other members also expressed their opinion on the matter.

One member mentioned that this isn't technically the first time Octane's face has been revealed. However, the two prior occasions were limited compared to the present reveal.

While some players now wish for a maskless skin, one person pointed out the difficulty of it. They stated that the developers have said in the past that any maskless skin for Octane will require them to a complete shuffle from the ground up.

Some fans are so happy with the face reveal that they want Respawn to do a similar series like Riot has done with Arcane. Riot's series based on League of Legends has been massively successful and has seen other developers thinking on similar lines.

One Apex Legends player thinks that it will now be harder to hate Octane mains after his face has been shown.

Some players have already noticed the difference in the skin shade and face design of Octane from the earlier ones.

For some, the looks of Octane are insanely cool.

While his face has been revealed previously, Apex Legends fans have have loved the new reveal of Octane. it will be interesting to see if the reveal will have any rammifications on the future skins for the legend. For the time being though, it won't be easy for players to observe the character without thinking about his face.

