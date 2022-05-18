Every playable character in Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile has finally launched on iOS and Android. With many gamers worldwide finally getting their hands on this long-awaited mobile version, players are starting to notice some of the game's lack of content. Most predominantly, the missing characters many players have come to love on the game's roster.

To compensate for Apex Legends Mobile missing a large portion of the roster, a new character completely separate from the standard release has been added. The game's design team has stated that this version of Apex Legends is an entirely separate game from the original. As such, there will be differences.

However, the game is still in a very early state. While it is guaranteed that Respawn will add more characters as the game continues, it cannot be confirmed if all of the characters from the standard release of Apex Legends will return. However, going off of the words of the designers, more original characters may be upcoming.

All of Apex Legends Mobile's playable characters

One of the best traits of Apex Legends is the vastly different characters the game has. Each of these characters has their own set of abilities and playstyles to suit every type of player. Not a lot of other battle royales have this feature, so this brings a lot of attention to the game and sets it apart from the oversaturated genre.

But looking at Apex Legends Mobile, a few notable characters are missing in action. An entirely new character has also been added to the game. Let's take a look at some of the characters that have made the cut with the release of the long-awaited mobile game. We will also take a look at the new arrival to the roster.

New Arrival: Fade

Official imagery for Fade in Apex Legends Mobile (Image via Respawn)

Ignacio "Fade" Huamani is the newest Legend to join the Apex Legends series. As Fade has been developed with the game's mobile version in mind, he will most definitely be the best-suited hero for newer players. Fade's abilities also serve as a great entry point for players to familiarize themselves with Apex's movement.

Fade's tactical ability is Flashback. This ability functions similarly to Tracer's Recall in Overwatch. This ability blinks Fade back to a previous location upon activation. Fade's passive ability is Slipstream. This ability gives Fade a short burst of speed after performing a slide. These are both great movement abilities with great utility.

Apex Legends Mobile's returning cast

Mirage as he appears in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn)

Pathfinder, Octane, and Wraith are three other mobility-based Legends for players to use in their games. Each of these Legends has its own form of unique movement. Octane has a tactical ability that gives him a burst of speed, Wraith has portals and an invisible dash, and Pathfinder has his famous grappling hook.

Gibraltar, Lifeline, and Bloodhound are returning as well. These characters provide different forms of support to their team. Gibby keeps his trusty shield dome, Bloodhound can still scan their surroundings to find or track enemies, and Lifeline can heal and revive teammates with her drone as well as call for care packages.

The remaining characters, Bangalore, Mirage, and Caustic, all provide their own form of utility and ground control. Bangalore and Caustic have different smoke screens that impair enemy squads. However, only Caustic's can deal damage. Mirage can send out decoys to alert teammates to enemy locations.

To summarize, the 10 Legends currently available in Apex Legends Mobile are:

Bangalore

Bloodhound

Caustic

Fade (exclusive)

Gibraltar

Lifeline

Mirage

Octane

Pathfinder

Wraith

