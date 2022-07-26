When will Apex Legends Season 14 ‘Hunted’ be released? New legend Vantage, map changes and more revealed

Apex Legends Season 14 is around the corner and EA has finally revealed its release date along with a brand new Stories From The Outlands that hints at the arrival of the Legend: Vantage.

Apex Legends @PlayApex The only rule Mara's mother ever gave her was to survive. In the ruins of the G.D.S. Vantage, that's a hard rule to follow. The only rule Mara's mother ever gave her was to survive. In the ruins of the G.D.S. Vantage, that's a hard rule to follow. https://t.co/g26snUODJo

Currently celebrating the Gaiden Collection Event that ends on August 2, Apex Legends have released their first batch of teasers for the brand new season on their social media. Apex Legends has updated its official website, revealing the launch date of August 9, 2022 for Season 14, called Hunted.

Things to look forward to with Apex Legends Season 14 Hunted

Apex Legends @PlayApex You've got to keep yourself busy when you're one of the only two people on the planet. You've got to keep yourself busy when you're one of the only two people on the planet. https://t.co/qkx6JcXEi8

With the release date of August 9, 2022 now officially confirmed, EA has aired a new episode, called Survive, for their long-running Stories From The Outlands series on YouTube. Following the release, Apex Legends was quick to update its official website with a new banner and what to expect with the release of Season 14 Hunted.

EA’s official statement for the new season is as follows:

"Hit them with your best shot as Vantage, a survivalist sniper raised to endure the most brutal conditions. Explore a reforged Kings Canyon, and test your limits as you level up to greater heights than ever before and challenge the Hunted Battle Pass."

Here are the things to look out for in Apex Legends Season 14 when it goes live on August 9, 2022.

New Legend: Vantage

First look at the new legend Vantage (Image via EA)

First teased on Apex Legend’s Twitter in the form of personal notes, Vantage was revealed to be the new legend for Season 14 Hunted with the Survive episode of Stories from the Outlands released on July 25, 2022. Appearing to be a new Recon character with a love for sniping, the official description from EA states:

"Raised on the barren ice planet of Págos, Vantage learned the hard way to become the ultimate survivor."

Joining the likes of Bloodhound, Seer, Pathfinder, and Valkyrie, the new legend will be a topic of discussion for most players with the release of Season 14 Hunted.

Map Update: REFORGED Kings Canyon

Kings Canyon will receive another huge map update with Sesaon 14 (Image via EA)

The following description was provided for this update:

"Time changes everything, and Kings Canyon is no exception. What will rise from the ashes of the past?"

As stated by Respawn, Kings Canyon is set to make a return to Apex Legends following its absence during Season 13 Saviors.

Now labeled as Reforged Kings Canyon, players should expect all new POIs for this classic map that will be available in both casual trios and duos modes as well as the new season of competitive Ranked mode. They will be sure to look out for the rarity of loot that will be available when they land on the new POIs.

Player Level Cap Increase

A new set of player levels and rewards, beyond level 500, will arrive with season 14(Image via EA)

The following description was provided to Apex players:

"Aim for staggering heights with the new Level Cap Increase."

This is what the developers expect from their players with an increase to the level cap from 500. The Apex Legends fanbase and community has been eager for an increase to the player level cap ever since its first increment back on December 3, 2019.

With the new increase to the level cap, players should expect new rewards in the form of Legend Banner Badges, free Apex Packs, gun charms and Legend Tokens with every leveling up.

Season 14 Hunted Battle Pass

The new 'Hunted' Battle Pass logo as revealed on Apex Legends' website (Image via EA)

With every new season comes an all-new Battle Pass. The Season 14 battle pass, called Hunted, will feature 100 tiers with unique in-game cosmetics ranging from gun charms, player banners, music packs, weapons, legend skins and many more.

Players will have to complete daily and weekly challenges to level up through the battle pass and earn rewards that range in rarity from rare to Legendary. They must also reach tiers 100 and 110 to get their hands on the exclusive reactive skins.

Apex Legends Season 14 Hunted will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

