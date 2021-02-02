Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem Kings Canyon map changes

Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem brings players back to Kings Canyon in a brand new avatar.
Receiving the biggest overhaul in three seasons, Kings Canyon has gotten a facelift, rotation changes, and multiple new areas.
Addressing the criticism that the map was subjected to, Apex Legends Season 8 looks to place Kings Canyon as a viable arena for ranked and competitive gameplay.
Apex Legends Season 8 Kings Canyon changes
As seen in the Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem launch trailer, the crash of Fuse's ship in the north of Kings Canyon has devasted the world and given rise to new locations like ECHO (Ecological Cleanup and Hazard Outreach) camps, Explosive Holds, Observation Towers, and more.
As to what developers Respawn Entertainment have worked towards with the changes, they are:
- More attractive drop points in the Northwestern part of the map.
- Improved rotations of northern locations to Runoff, Artillery, Containment, and the Pit.
- The easing of 3rd partying by:
- Adding an entirely new section of the map that never existed before, thus giving more options for the initial drop
- Thinning out densely-packed smaller POIs to provide more breathing room and reduce combat choke points
- A new map mechanic that can create on-the-fly high ground to gain a power position
- New armories scattered across the map to help you gear up quickly, requiring a bit of forethought when looting
Also read: Apex Legends Season 8 Mayhem patch notes: Legend nerfs, buffs, and weapon changes detailed
Crash site
Added to increase the map's size after Skulltown's destruction in Season 5, the crash site serves as an interesting addition as it gives rise to brand new rotations.
The crash has affected Artillery, virtually making it an entry point to the new part of the map.
The tunnel east of Artillery was also affected, with a portion of the wall completely blown out, forming a new route for rotations from the north.
Spotted Lakes
Taking the place of Slum Lakes on the map, Spotted Lakes consist of camps divided by a dam in the center, with ECHO hutments littered all over the place for indoor or outdoor fights.
Uncovered Bones
To speed up the rotation from Spotted Lakes to Runoff and Artillery, Uncovered Bones serves as the connecting gateway.
Observation Towers
Four new observation towers have been added to ECHO camps to gain the high ground quickly.
Explosive Holds
Players can now access mobile armories from the crashed ship, with a well-placed ordnance to access ammo, weapons, and attachments.
Removal of chokepoint: The Farm
In an attempt to reduce ambush spots in Apex Legends Season 8, a controversial spot from Kings Canyon has been completely removed.
Also read: Everything new in Apex Legends Season 8 Mayhem: New weapon, Legend, and morePublished 02 Feb 2021, 09:34 IST