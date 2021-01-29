Apex Legends Season 8 Ranked changes: assist threshold raised, predator pool upped, and more

Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem launches on February 2, bringing players a new Legend, new weapons, and a new Battle Pass. Season 8 also brings some changes to Ranked Leagues, taking what EA has learned in the past, improving Ranked match quality, and creating a healthier Diamond+ environment by increasing the player pool.
Apex Legends Ranked League changes
RP placement changes
Season 8 Ranked League will offer players more ways to earn RP, which should help create a larger player pool for the top players to compete against. RP rewards will now begin at placement 13 instead of 10 in a match. While adding three placement rewards does not seem like a lot, it should drastically change how players earn RP.
Kill/Assist count changes
Another change to Apex Legends Ranked helps players earn RP by upping the Kill/Assist count to 6. This change means that players can earn more RP per match for kills, allowing players who fall behind to catch up faster than before. This change also make it so skilled players can move up in Predator ranks quicker.
Assist Threshold changes
Previously, players could earn an assist in Apex Legends if they damaged an opponent who is taken down up to 7.5 seconds later. It is increasing to 10 seconds in Season 8, allowing players a bit more time to score an assist.
Predator changes
In an attempt to improve Predator queue times, the player cap is being raised to 750 players.
Apex Legends Season 8 maps, split dates, Diamond Skydive Trails
Apex Legends Season 8 sees the return of Diamond Skydive Trails as a ranked reward and the Kings Canyon map's return for the first split (which ends March 23rd, 2021), and Olympus for the 2nd half of the season. World's Edge has been removed until a later season.Published 29 Jan 2021, 21:32 IST