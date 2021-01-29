Apex Legends Season 8 Ranked changes: assist threshold raised, predator pool upped, and more

Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem launches on February 2, bringing players a new Legend, new weapons, and a new Battle Pass. Season 8 also brings some changes to Ranked Leagues, taking what EA has learned in the past, improving Ranked match quality, and creating a healthier Diamond+ environment by increasing the player pool.

Fuse arrives in Season 8, and he’s packing plenty of things that go boom. Pick apart the opposition with the lever-action 30-30 Repeater, explore an obliterated Kings Canyon, look out for all-new Gold Magazines, and more. Master the mayhem starting Feb 2. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kFSPAnCDNk — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 26, 2021

Apex Legends Ranked League changes

RP placement changes

Season 8 Ranked League will offer players more ways to earn RP, which should help create a larger player pool for the top players to compete against. RP rewards will now begin at placement 13 instead of 10 in a match. While adding three placement rewards does not seem like a lot, it should drastically change how players earn RP.

Kill/Assist count changes

Another change to Apex Legends Ranked helps players earn RP by upping the Kill/Assist count to 6. This change means that players can earn more RP per match for kills, allowing players who fall behind to catch up faster than before. This change also make it so skilled players can move up in Predator ranks quicker.

With a new Season comes all-new Ranked rewards! Check the blog below for a look at all the changes coming when Season 8 launches Feb 2.



🏅 : https://t.co/oNSTQR6kqO pic.twitter.com/nd7nC2mbI7 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 28, 2021

Assist Threshold changes

Previously, players could earn an assist in Apex Legends if they damaged an opponent who is taken down up to 7.5 seconds later. It is increasing to 10 seconds in Season 8, allowing players a bit more time to score an assist.

Predator changes

In an attempt to improve Predator queue times, the player cap is being raised to 750 players.

In Season 8 Ranked, the Predator Rank has been increased to the top 750 players. pic.twitter.com/qBEdffccl4 — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 28, 2021

Apex Legends Season 8 maps, split dates, Diamond Skydive Trails

Apex Legends Season 8 sees the return of Diamond Skydive Trails as a ranked reward and the Kings Canyon map's return for the first split (which ends March 23rd, 2021), and Olympus for the 2nd half of the season. World's Edge has been removed until a later season.