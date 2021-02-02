When does Apex Legends come out on Switch

Apex Legends is currently available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Origin or Steam. There is one console that is noticeably missing from this list —the Nintendo Switch.

As one of the largest battle royale games on the market, Apex Legends has to come to the Switch, but when exactly will players be able to get their hands on it?

Apex Legends for the Nintendo Switch

Apex Legends' announced that it will arrive on the Switch back in June 2020 during EA Play Live. It was supposed to be available on Nintendo's console by late 2020 but was not made available due to unforeseen issues. Apex Legends Game Director, Chad Grenier, had this to say at the time:

"Switch owners can expect to get their hands on Apex Legends next year. And of course, when Apex Legends does launch on Switch, it'll come with support for cross-platform play, our latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game."

On January 18th of this year, a post on Twitter noted that Apex Legends will arrive on the Switch on February 2nd, along with Season 8: Mayhem.

BREAKING: The Japanese version on YouTube states Apex Legends is coming to Switch on February 2.



"And on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!" pic.twitter.com/63TpUn27Mx — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 18, 2021

This is exciting news, as Switch players must be eager to jump in and enjoy Apex Legends with PC and console players worldwide. While there will be cross-platform play, as with all the other Apex releases, there is still no word on Apex Legends' cross-platform progression.

This feature would allow players to carry their progression in the game from one device to another.

Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem

The Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends releases at the same time as Season 8: Mayhem, which introduces a new Legend, new weapons, a new Battle Pass, and Ranked League changes.

Apex's new Legend, Fuse, comes from the world of Salvo and is another demolition expert.

“If there’s dirty deeds to do, I’ll do ‘em dirt cheap.”

A new lever-action rifle, the 30-30 Repeater, will also arrive for players to pick off opponents.