New Apex Legends Bloodhound skin comes with a unique animation

The Apex Legends Recolor Sale ends on June 14, and players have their final chance to buy the Lorica Plumata legendary Bloodhound skin. What makes this skin so much more special than the rest of the legend recolors is that it comes with a unique legend selection intro animation.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Complete challenges and earn Firewall Newcastle, Lava Queen Mad Maggie, Sir Fitzroy Fuse, and more Unlock dozens of items and safeguard your squad in style with the Apex Legends: Saviors Battle Pass.Complete challenges and earn Firewall Newcastle, Lava Queen Mad Maggie, Sir Fitzroy Fuse, and more Unlock dozens of items and safeguard your squad in style with the Apex Legends: Saviors Battle Pass. Complete challenges and earn Firewall Newcastle, Lava Queen Mad Maggie, Sir Fitzroy Fuse, and more 🔥 https://t.co/cYKmC1gOXN

From May 31 to June 14, EA released the Legend Recolor sale, bringing back some of the well-known legendary recolor skins along with the base version. The sale also features the legendary 'Lorica Plumata' Bloodhound skin that can be bought separately or as a bundle.

Apex Legends' Lorica Plumata skin is beyond legendary

Bloodhound has always been one of the more popular legends in the game. The technological tracker was among the first six playable characters soon after the release of Apex Legends, and their popularity hasn't gone down since. Harnessing the ability to scan and locate opponents in real-time, Bloodhound has always been a must-pick to ensure a seamless victory.

The Young Blood and recolor Lorica Plumata skin (Image via EA)

Respawn released the Young Blood Legendary Bloodhound skin during the Old Ways event back in Season 4. The unique animation that plays when this legend is selected makes this skin stand out among the crowd. Players were quick to notice this distinctive feature, which is likely the reason for its popularity.

After noticing the skin's success, Respawn decided to release this fan-favorite skin with a recolor. Unlike the original white and blue, the recolor dawns on black, red, and gold hues. Though the official Apex Legends pages were quiet about the legend recolor sale, players were quick to notice the availability of this skin in the shop.

The new legendary skin retains the unique legend-select intro animation of the 'Young Blood' Bloodhound skin. The name Lorica Plumata is a Latin term that translates to feathered cuirass, which means a Roman armor with feathered scales, textures, or just a feathery appearance.

Bloodhound's list of legendary skins has always been one of the most expansive in Apex Legends, apart from Wraith and Octane. With a new legendary skin for almost every collection event or limited-time mode event, fans always seem to want more Bloodhound skins.

Apex Legends @PlayApex Get the Saviors Battle Pass to complete Challenges and earn rewards like Sir Fitzroy Fuse, Feral's Future Bloodhound, and the Winter's Soul Spitfire – coming with Apex Legends: Saviors when it launches tomorrow, May 10 Get the Saviors Battle Pass to complete Challenges and earn rewards like Sir Fitzroy Fuse, Feral's Future Bloodhound, and the Winter's Soul Spitfire – coming with Apex Legends: Saviors when it launches tomorrow, May 10 🙌 https://t.co/GoJovUYgM1

The Lorica Plumata legendary Bloodhound skin is available until June 14. It can be purchased from the shop for 1,800 Apex coins or can be bought with the Lorica Plumata Bundle (that includes additional 50 Apex packs) for 3,950 Apex coins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far