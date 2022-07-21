Apex Legends releases VTuber Legend Avatars: Here's how you can collect and enable them

Apex Legends Season 13, called Saviors, is about to end on August 8, 2022, and Respawn wants to close out the current season on a high note with the release of the all-new Gaiden Event. From July 19 all the way to August 2, players can play in style with 40 anime-inspired in-game cosmetic items.

But that’s not all. To celebrate the release of the Gaiden Event, Respawn has enabled streamers to join in on the fun with the release of VTuber avatars. Streamers can choose between Bangalore’s “Apex Commander” Skin, Octane’s “Sea Legs” Skin, or Mirage’s “Marked Man” Skin to start their VTuber journey.

Steps to enable Apex Legends VTuber Avatars

Each VTuber Avatar pack contains unique expressions and animations, along with stream chat emotes and a HUD overlay to match your favorite legend. Before you get started, the following system requirements need to be met, these include:

The VTube Studio App (Available via Steam for free)

USB webcam or compatible iOS device with a working camera (preferably iOS facial detection software)

Once these requirements are met, start setting up your VTuber profile by downloading from the three Apex Legends VTuber Avatars .zip files provided below:

Each .zip file contains a PDF file that contains all the necessary instructions.

If users get stuck, they can also follow the steps below to aid themselves in creating a VTuber profile:

Step1) Instructions after downloading

After downloading the Vtuber profile, extract the file in the system path: <Steam-VTubeStudio.exe-Path>/Vtube Studio_Data/StreamingAssets/Live2DModels Open the VTube Studio program. On the program, click on the circular person-shaped icon located on the top left of the screen and select the Apex Legends VTuber avatar from the list of installed models.

When using PC Webcam:

Click on the circular gear icon on the left of your screen, followed by clicking on the Camera icon.

Use the menu on the left to choose and configure your webcam for face-tracking.

When using iOS device for advanced face-tracking:

First, download the VTube Studio app on your iOS device. On the PC VTube Studio program, click on the circular gear icon on the left of your screen and proceed to click on the identical gear icon on the new menu bar at the top of the screen. Using the Connection Settings menu on the right of your screen, click “Start Server” and then copy/note down the Port number and the IPv4 number in the “Show IP List” screen. In the VTube Studio mobile app, similar to step 2, click the circular gear icon on the left of the screen, then click on the identical gear icon on the new menu bar at the top of the screen. Scroll down to the “Stream to PC” menu and make sure “Connect to PC” and “Streaming Mode” are enabled. Input the Port and IP numbers from your PC and then click “Find Server.”

Step 2) Loading your VTuber Avatar to the OBS application

While these steps are based on OBS streaming and screen capturing software, users can refer to these steps for similar streaming applications as well. While there are other methods to set up your VTuber profile on OBS, this article focuses on using the Chroma Key feature. Follow these steps:

First of all, keep the VTube Studio running and have your VTuber Avatar activated. In the OBS software, click the ‘+’ sign under Sources, then select “Game Capture.” Provide a title, and then click on the OK button. In the Properties window that pops up for your new Game Capture source, update the Mode option to “Capture specific window” and then change the Window option to “[Vtube Studio.exe]: VTube Studio. Click on the OK button, and your VTuber avatar should be appearing on-screen with a visible background layer. Right-click the Game Capture source in your Sources window, then select “Filters.” Click the ‘+’ sign at the bottom corner of the new Filters window that pops up, and then select the “Chroma Key” option. Now users can adjust the color that your Chroma Key filter is filtering out or leave it at the default settings.

(These options mostly depend on which colors your VTuber avatar itself might have on its body that you don’t want to accidentally filter out.)

For more details and methods, users can refer to the official Apex Legends announcement regarding further setting up their VTuber profile. Meanwhile, players can log in to Apex Legends and gear up with new cosmetics to celebrate the release of the Apex Legends Gaiden Event.

Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

