5 best Bangalore skins in Apex Legends

There are many different legends that users can choose from in Apex Legends. Each offers various benefits and playstyles that can make them critical members of a team.

Bangalore is a professional soldier who can help her team avoid being seen with smoke bombs and rain down destruction with her ultimate ability. She isn't the most popular legend but is picked around 4% of the time.

While most of Bangalore's abilities revolve around soldier-centric themes, she has multiple skins that reflect who she is on the battlefield. These skins can range in rarity from Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Legendary. With each rarity, the chance of finding one of these skins decreases significantly.

Legendary skins also offer the best looks and can completely alter Bangalore's appearance.

Five most enjoyable Bangalore skins for players to choose in Apex Legends

Gamers can obtain skins in Apex Legends in different ways. The most common way for them to get skins is by opening Apex Packs, unlocked for free by leveling up or purchased with Apex Coins.

When opening these packs, players have a chance to obtain different character skins or Crafting Materials. Skins can also be purchased with Crafting Materials directly.

In addition to those two methods, they can purchase the skins from the store directly by using real money. They just have to ensure that the skin they want is currently in rotation, as they are usually in the store for a short period.

5) MIL-SPEC

Players can channel Bangalore's inner soldier with MIL-SPEC (Image via apexitemstore.com)

Many skins showcase Bangalore's time as a soldier. This one does a fantastic job of embracing that part of her character. In addition to looking great, this item also features a unique animation of Bangalore disarming a pilot.

The skin was last available in the Gridiron Store this January in Apex Legends. It cost users 1800 Apex Coins.

4) Crimson Queen

Gamers are able to represent Bangalore with the Crimson Queen skin (Image via apexitemstore.com)

As with most Anniversary skins released in Apex Legends, this Crimson Queen skin for Bangalore looks great. Embracing her warrior spirit along with the bold black and red color statement, this item will surely help players stand out from the crowd.

They could last purchase this item during the Lunar New Year sale for 1800 Apex Coins or craft it for 1200 Crafting Materials.

3) Radical Action

One of the coolest skins in the game is Bangalore's Radical Action (Image via apexitemstore.com)

The Radical Action skin is the perfect fit for those who want to blow stuff up and look cool while doing it. Featuring a rogue-style soldier uniform and a different hairstyle and sunglasses, Bangalore is ready for action with this skin.

Gamers could earn this skin during Season 8 of Apex Legends by reaching Level 25 of the Battle Pass.

2) The Enforcer

Players are able to lay down the law with this skin (Image via apexitemstore.com)

Bangalore can lay down the law, and this police-type uniform of The Enforcer skin drives that point home. With an entire police outfit complete with sunglasses, players can ensure that they take out all the bad guys (other squads).

They can buy this skin at any time using the in-game crafting system for 1200 Crafting Materials or obtain it from an Apex Pack.

1) Outland Warrior

Outland Warrior is the perfect fit for Bangalore (Image via apexitemstore.com)

A gold version of the Crimson Queen, this was the original warrior skin that sets Bangalore apart. The huntress-inspired designs let other players know that Bangalore means business.

This skin also has the bonus of featuring natural tones that can blend in with specific environments. This skin was available in March of 2022 at the Warriors store for 1800 Apex Coins.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer