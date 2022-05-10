Top 5 flashiest skins in Apex Legends

Apex Legends has so many different skins that players can use to customize their characters. These skins can range in designs from practical, to cool, and even some very wild concepts. Like other skins in the game, these can be obtained from either paying crafting materials to create, looting them from Apex Packs, or buying them outright from the store.

Many of the skins available are also time-limited. This means that when a player sees a skin they want, they need to act fast. Some will not return to be available again for a very long time. While these skins may not always be the top choice among players, they remain some of the flashiest styles in the game for the Legends the skins are for.

Top 5 flashiest skins for Apex Legends players need to know about

Skins, like all of the available cosmetic items in the game, are arranged by rarity. These rarities include Common, Rare, Epic and Legendary. Cosmetic items of the Legendary variety are of the highest quality, and often boast the best color schemes, most unique appearances and interesting designs. Here are the top 5 flashiest skins available in the game as of May 2022.

5) Mirage - Boogie Down

The Mirage Boogie Down skin takes Apex Legends players back to the Disco (Image via apexitemstore.com)

Mirage has some very fancy skins indeed. He has been a clown, a cowboy, and even has some pretty fly threads. However, the Boogie Down stands out above the rest of them.

With it's bright flashy colors, the new facial hair for Mirage, and the exposed back, it really makes a bold statement. This skin was available in the Fight Night event in 2020 as well as The Raiders Collection Event in 2021.

4) Caustic - Necrosis

Caustic's Necrosis skin is always a solid pick in Apex Legends (Image via apexitemstore.com)

Always regarded as one of the best Caustic skins ever made, it's easy to see why when looking at this skin. The skin transforms Dr. Nox into a machine that looks as dangerous as the chemicals he uses.

The ominous look from the eyes can easily strike fear into those who encounter it. This skin was available for purchase in System Override in 2020 as well as the Evolution Collection Event in 2021.

3) Revenant - A Gaze Eternal

This skin fits Revenant perfectly in Apex Legends (Image via apexitemstore.com)

Revenant is a cold-blooded killer who will not rest until all of the "skinbags" he encounters are erradicated. A Gaze Eternal is a very ominous looking skin, with the multiple faces peering into all directions. It gives players the feeling that Revanant can keep an eye on everything all at once.

This skin was available in the Chaos Theory Collection Event in 2021 and the Unshackled Event in 2022.

2) Gibraltar - Booming System

The Booming System Gibraltar skin kicks it up a notch in Apex Legends (Image via apexitemstore.com)

The Booming System skin was part of an exclusive bundle that players could purchase in late 2021 in the Apex Legends x Market Store Sale.

Only available as part of this bundle, not only is this skin super rare, but it transforms Gibraltar into a rocking DJ befitting of his personality. The turntable as well as speakers and dials all light up with LED lights and give the skin a truly vibrant and flashy look.

1) Pathfinder - Memoir Noir

Pathfinder channels his inner Dick Tracy with Memoir Noir in Apex Legends (Image via apexitemstore.com)

Everyone's favorite fighting robot, Pathfinder has some great skins. But none of them compare to the Memoir Noir. With it's own unique introduction upon character selection, players can play as a robot detective akin to Dick Tracy as they grapple their way to victory.

This skin was available in the Fight Night Event in 2021 as well as the End of the Year sale at the end of December 2021.

