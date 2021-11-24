Apex Legends currencies prices explained: Apex coins price, crafting metals and Legend tokens

Apex Legends is a free battle royale game by Respawn Entertainment that has an expanding player base. Since the game is free-to-play, most of its revenue is generated by giving its players the choice of cosmetics-based microtransactions.

These microtransactions allow players to purchase accessories that let them personalize their legends and weapons. Apex Legends has three types of currencies, namely Apex Coins, Crafting Metals and Legend Tokens. This article explains how players can utilize each of these currencies and their pricing.

Apex Legends currencies: How are they priced and what cosmetics can be purchased using each type of currency

Among the three types, Apex Coins is the only currency that costs actual money. For 1000 Apex Coins, one would have to pay 9.99 USD (Rs. 832). The player base usually purchases a pack of 1000 coins, as it costs 950 coins to unlock the battle pass. Upon completing all the battle pass missions, the players will receive 1300 coins which can be used to renew the upcoming season’s battle pass.

Respawn Entertainment has designed Apex Legends in a way that allows players to spend money in order to receive an heirloom. There are limited-time events that showcase heirlooms and cosmetics. Upon unlocking all the aforementioned cosmetics, players will receive the heirloom that was featured in the said event. The only way to unlock all the cosmetics is by purchasing the event Apex Packs using Apex Coins.

Crafting Metals and Legend Tokens are received just by playing games in Apex Legends. The former is used to unlock legend and weapon cosmetics such as legend skins, banner frames, banner poses, weapon skins and so on. In Apex Legends, these cosmetics are of four rarities: common, rare, epic and legendary. The pricing of the cosmetics is mentioned below:

Common - 30 Crafting Metals

Rare - 60 Crafting Metals

Epic - 400 Crafting Metals

Legendary - 1200 Crafting Metals

Legend Tokens can only be used to unlock two items - new legends and recolored legendary skins. If the player has an existing legendary skin for any legend, they have the ability to purchase a limited-time variant of the existing skin. If the player does not have the existing legendary skin, the recolored skin must be purchased with Apex Coins.

Edited by Danyal Arabi