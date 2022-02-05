YouTube Gaming Vtuber Minato Aqua finishes her incredible Apex Legends solo Master challenge

An incredible achievement occurred during YouTube Gaming’s Minato Aqua’s latest stream, as she completed a solo Master challenge in Apex Legends. The game requires teamwork and skill, and yet Minato climbed without partying up, all the way to Master rank. The feat brought overwhelming cheer and support from her stream chat.

A massive number of 50k+ viewers witnessed the moment, and the Japanese Vtuber was overcome with emotion. It was a wonderful moment, and her audience flooded her with goodwill.

From live Vtuber concert to Master in Apex Legends for YouTube Gaming's Minato Aqua

Hololive is a Virtual Talent agency, owned by Japanese entertainment company COVER Corporation. Minato Aqua is one of the 62 stars with the company, and the streamer recently came back to get this grind underway. According to Reddit, a recent stream revealed Minato Aqua had been practicing to complete this.

The goal was to hit Master in Apex Legends while only queuing as Solo on YouTube Gaming. Minato showed off expert marksmanship and cheered loudly when it was declared she was the winner of the last match. Several long moments of silence came as she hit the goal and completed the challenge.

This is just days after the VTuber had a free solo live concert on YouTube, "Aqua iro in Wonder Land," where she sang a new original song, "I wanna". It was a wonderful moment, and her audience was glad to support her.

Internet responds with support for Minato Aqua's Apex Legends' achievement

One Redditor explained a part of why the feat of Minato Aqua coming back out of nowhere and carrying herself to Master in Apex Legends was so impressive.

A user said that Aqua said in a stream that she had been practicing Apex to perform this solo Master challenge, so while she was not streaming, she was getting ready to make this happen. Either way, the YouTube Gaming streamer made the challenge look easy.

Another person said the reason Aqua's viewer count dropped was because of Coco Music removing videos off of YouTube.

Some were confused since they weren't familiar with Apex. They wanted clarification on just how hard this was, and someone gladly obliged.

The colors perhaps looked strange to some, but it was revealed in the thread that what the YouTube Gaming VTuber had used was a "Pro Gamer Strat," where someone ups the color saturation to see moving colors easier in-game.

Overall, people were pretty happy for Minato Aqua's success in the Apex Legends challenge.

It even changed one Redditor's opinion on Vtubers just in general.

Also Read Article Continues below

It was a heartwarming moment for Hololive's YouTube Gaming streamer, Minato Aqua. It was an incredible undertaking to solo-climb to Master in Apex Legends, but she pulled it off in front of an audience of 40-50k viewers.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan