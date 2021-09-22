5 tips to reach Master tier in Apex Legends' Ranked games

Apex Legends' Ranked games cater to competitive players who want a challenge and an opportunity to showcase their abilities.

Apex Legends' Ranked game mode has multiple tiers, namely Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Master and Apex Predator. The journey to the Masters tier can be long and arduous. Therefore, players look for ways to improve their chances of winning games in order to reach that tier in Ranked game mode.

This article provides a few tips that might help players reach the Master tier while playing Apex Legends.

How to achieve Master tier in Apex Legends

If players are looking to reach the Master tier, it is first extremely important to be adept both in terms of aim and mechanics. If this is taken care of, here are some tips that will improve a player’s chances of winning more games in Ranked mode.

1) Choosing the right legend

It is crucial to choose the right legend to improve one’s chances of winning more Ranked games. This depends on each player’s personal preference, but there are certain characters that help one get more points. For example, Bloodhound would be a great character for a few reasons.

The character's recon abilities are extremely useful in Ranked games, and if an entire team dies to teammates after the scan, the player gets three assists, which helps in progressing through the ranks.

Bloodhound is a great legend for Ranked games in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

2) Landing and rotation

In Apex Legends' Ranked games, it is vital for players to find a landing spot that has good loot without being opposed by more than one or two teams. It’s important to have good loot but it's also essential to land in a spot with one or two teams to engage in a gunfight for the early kill points. After landing and winning a gunfight, players must find suitable rotations that will enhance their loot.

Find suitable rotations to improve loot and positioning (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

3) Don't split up

Apex Legends is a team game and it is very important for players to coordinate and communicate with their teammates. In Apex Legends' Ranked games, those who don't stay together with their teammates are essentially giving out a free kill and jeopardizing their team’s chances of winning the game.

4) Choosing the right gunfights

Unlike pub games, it is not wise to push every single player one sees in the game. Especially while climbing to higher ranks like Diamond and Master, it is important to choose fights wisely. The criteria for choosing a fight can be vast, but the first is to assess the situation. Whether it’s a third party or a direct engagement, it is advisable to take a few shots and assess the team’s skill level before deciding whether or not to fight.

It is important to assess the situation and accordingly choose gunfights (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

5) Choosing the right loadout

In Apex Legends' Ranked games, it is important to carry one short-range weapon and one mid-to-long-range weapon as well. In Ranked games, teams do not engage mindlessly and, therefore, games will have several teams, even in a small zone. In these cases, it is important to take cover and hold angles with mid- or long-range weapons like G7 Scout and Sentinel. Close- and mid-range weapons like the R-99 and R-301 Carbine are good options for players to consider.

These are some of the tips that will help players reach the Master tier in Ranked games.

Disclaimer: Many variables can affect the chances of winning Ranked games in Apex Legends. This is a general list of tips that will help players win more Ranked games in order to reach Master tier.

