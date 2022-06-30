5 best legends on World’s Edge for Apex Legends Ranked Season 13

Apex Legends Season 13, called Saviors, has reached one half of its season, and with that completion comes a new ranked split. The new ranked split takes the players to World’s Edge, Apex Legends' most competitively played map, launched during season 3 in 2019.

The new ranked split releases are part of the 13.1 season update and the Awakening Collection Event. The split resets the player's rank by four divisions, putting them at a tier lower than the last split.

Players won’t find much difficulty ranking up 10 points now, lower the ranked entry cost across all divisions and adjusting how many ranked points are rewarded per kill.

Apex Legends offers a diverse range of playable characters based on playstyle

With a total of 21 legends in Apex Legends and the release of Newcastle in Season 13, players could find it confusing which Legend to pick or unlock to ensure a better chance to win on World’s Edge.

5) Wraith

Wraith's legendary Voidwalker skin and original look (Image via EA)

Wraith is one of Apex Legends oldest mobility-based legends, unlocked by all players and part of the original six playable legends. She has dominated Apex Legends for a long time. Wraith’s popularity hasn’t been much affected despite numerous balancing updates that have weakened her since her original state.

Wraith is viable for World’s Edge as not only can she disengage from gunfights by using her tactical, Into the Void, but her ultimate also enables her to teleport herself and her teammates out of messy situations. Wraith’s ultimate is very useful when players are third-partied by another team or need to teleport away from the zone.

4) Octane

Octane in the Season 2 trailer (left) and performing his finisher on the right (Image via EA)

Having one of the highest pick rates in casual and competitive play, Octane is a preferred pick by players who prefer to play solo. Launched in 2019 during Season 1 of Apex Legends, called Wild Frontier, Octane is one of the game's easiest and most fun-to-play legends.

Able to push and get out of gunfights using his tactical Stim, providing a speed boost and reduction to being slowed. Octane players won't need to worry much about healing due to his passive, Swift Mend, allowing him to self-heal at a relatively high rate. Octane's ultimate, the Launch Pad, allows him and his team to reposition themselves quickly.

3) Horizon

Horizon loading screen and in-game look (Image via EA)

Another offensive legend that has quickly risen from the ranks since her launch is Horizon. Released in 2020 in Season 7, called Ascension, along with the new map Olympus, Horizon was every Wraith player’s new alternative. Horizon's popularity was quickly noticed by the community and the developers, who have issued multiple balance updates to her since launch.

Horizon's main strength comes from her tactical ability, Gravity Lift, allowing her to launch any player upwards for a significant amount of time. Allowing for a quick repositioning and disengage from gunfights, Horizon could combo her tactical and throw down her ultimate, the Black Hole, pulling in opponents. Her passive, Spacewalk, is very useful in removing landing shock from falls.

2) Bloodhound

Bloodhound original (left) and the legendary Plague Doctor skin (Image via EA)

Bloodhound is one of the oldest recon characters and the most beginner-friendly legend. The technological tracker is Apex Legends’ most fierce hunter, tracking down opponents and providing useful intel for the team by revealing their exact position.

Bloodhound's tactical, Eye of the Allfather, could be considered one of the strongest tactical abilities, providing a real-time position of your opponents through one scan. Bloodhound's ultimate, Beast of the Hunt, decreases the tactical's cooldown and provides infrared vision and a significant speed boost, making them a true apex predator.

1) Valkyrie

Valkyrie using her tactical (left) and shooting with the Bocek Bow (Image via EA)

Valkyrie takes the spot as the best legend to use on World's Edge. The jet-pack integrated legend is highly mobile due to her ability to quickly maneuver her way to the high ground using her passive VTOL Jets. Her tactical, Missile Swarm, can clear up spaces and opponents get stunned if hit.

Valkyrie's main usefulness comes from her ultimate, Skyward Dive, providing a redeploy for her and her team. This ultimate is extremely useful to reposition if the zones if closing in fast or opponents are pushing onto you and your team. Her second passive allows her to mark enemies while skydiving, providing intel to her team.

Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch

