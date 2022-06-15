Apex Legends' Stories from Outlands "Family Business" reveals Lifeline's origin, Octane unmasked, Wing-suits, and much more

Apex Legends recently dropped a new episode of their long-running Stories From the Outlands series, which not only revealed the legend's back stories but also sets up future content for the game. The new episode, called Family Business, showed Lifeline's past before joining the Apex Games and her relationships.

Apex Legends @PlayApex As a member of the Frontier Corps, Ajay Che hoped to set herself apart from her infamous family of war profiteers. But to help those in need, sometimes lines must be crossed. As a member of the Frontier Corps, Ajay Che hoped to set herself apart from her infamous family of war profiteers. But to help those in need, sometimes lines must be crossed. https://t.co/9JIrblTozq

The episode also displayed new details about Lifeline's family relationship with Octane's father, Duardo Silva, the founder of Silva Pharmaceuticals. It hinted at future skins and possible game mechanics that could make their way into future seasons.

Apex Legends' Stories from the Outlands Family Business details

The eight-and-a-half-minute episode starts with Ajay Che, later known as Lifeline, on board a train in an attempt to escape her parents' control over her life. Ajay is the daughter of Cherisse and Darion Che, the CEO of Chevrex Inc.

When Ajay realized her parents were war profiteers, she grew to despise them.

Lifeline observes her parents' war-profiteering (Image via EA)

When Ajay joined the Frontier War as a combat medic, one of the medical personnel, who's also someone close to Ajay, got severely injured. Noticing her medical camp being short on supplies, she contacted Octane in an attempt to raid one of Silva Pharmaceuticals' facilities.

Octane agreed without hesitation, claiming it to be a "heist."

Octane grabs the 'Stims' and gets caught (Image via EA)

During what seems to be a successful heist, Octane comes across a strange greenish substance, which would soon be his tactical 'Stim.' Unfortunately, after grabbing a handful of the stims and medical supplies, he gets caught, but Ajay comes to his rescue.

They put in a valiant effort, making it out of the facility in their wingsuit and providing the necessary medical attention back at the camp.

The peace is short-lived as Lifeline's mother arrives at the camp with Octane's father, who witnessed the entire heist through security footage. Threatening to kill everyone as a lesson for Ajay, her mother's plan was avoided when Octane began to livestream the whole incident.

Lifeline finds a way to help her cause (Image via EA)

After their parents leave, Octane and Lifeline discuss their next plan of action. It is then that Lifeline comes across the news of Bangalore's victory that inspired her to join the Apex Games to raise the required funds using her winnings.

New details revealed in Family Business

The new Stories from the Outlands brings a lot more depth to the Apex Legends lore and in-game content. The episode seems to be teasing what new skins might be released in Apex Legends, especially for Lifeline and Octane.

It also focuses on Octane, especially one of the few times without him having his mask on.

Apex Legends appears to hint at potential a wingsuits mechanic (Image via EA)

The new episode showcased a wingsuit segment that got players speculating whether this could be a potential new game mechanic or a survival item. The addition of such a feature would bring new mobility to the game, allowing users to disengage from fights or make it to the next ring on time.

The episode could be hinting at a possible future skin for Octane (Image via EA)

Even if such a mechanic doesn't make it into the game, the trailer also gave off the impression that it could be a potential skin for Octane and maybe even Lifeline since she was also using a wingsuit later in the episode.

With the current season almost over a month old, Apex Legends is yet to release a new Collection Event or Limited-Time Game Mode Event.

This new episode from Apex Legends has excited Lifeline mains, as she is currently at a lower pick rate due to her recent nerfs. But the legend's future doesn't seem to be bleak as she still manages to be the only healer in the game and could see potential changes to her character in a positive direction.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far