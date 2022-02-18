This Lifeline buff idea can potentially bring her shield back in Apex Legends Season 12

Apex Legends has entered its third year since its inception through Defiance, its first seasonal transition. Since its release, multiple Legends have gone through different balancing changes that involve both buffs and nerfs. Recently, an idea for a Lifeline buff has been pitched by an Apex player that involves the return of her shield.

Lifeline is the only character in the game that can provide healing, like Valorant's Sage. She is a Support Class Legend and has been present since the release of the game. She also falls under the list of most-played Legends in the game.

How can Lifeline get a buff and still be balanced in Apex Legends Season 12?

Initially, when the game was launched, Lifeline's tactical ability did not have a shield. Later on, she was buffed up when Respawn Entertainment added a shield to her Passive ability, only to remove it again in Season 9 of Apex Legends.

Recently, an Apex YouTuber and modder Archtux has suggested a similar buff, but this time to her tactical ability. He suggested that Lifeline would also place a shield when the Legend places down her passive ability's drone to heal herself or her teammates. The shield would face the same direction she is looking at, similar to her old res-shield.

This will provide protection to her and her teammates who are trying to heal after an intense fight, minimizing the risk of being taken down by someone trying to third-party them.

As shown in the video above, the shield does not have any kind of HP, which makes it invincible. It can block any attack that is coming from the direction the shield is facing. To make it balanced, it is recommended to add some health points to the shield.

The addition of this shield would balance Lifeline due to the arrival of Mad Maggie with Defiance. The aggressive shotgun specialist has a tactical ability that can puncture through shields, making it easy to take out opponents on the other side.

However, Respawn Entertainment's chances of bringing her back are very slim. Lifeline already has a good pick rate and she falls in the list of the top 10 most picked legends, according to Apex Legends Status.

