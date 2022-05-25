5 best Legends to counter Wraith in Apex Legends

Apex Legends provides a plethora of playable characters who arrive with their own set of abilities that make the gameplay fun and unique. Wraith is one of the most lethal legends in Apex Legends.

Using her tactical into the void and playing around with enemies while going past them is of huge advantage. However, she could be a bit tricky to go up against.

Her abilities affect players in various ways. As an offensive character, Wraith is great at escaping fights at will and giving her team the edge they require. This works best when she is put in situations to scout enemies or take her team out of sticky situations.

All of these solid abilities make her a force to reckon with. This list will include legends who will provide high success to players when they are up against Wraith.

Which five characters are best for countering Wraith in Apex Legends?

Veterans of the game are well accustomed to using the most complex mechanics to ensure victory on the battlefield. They will often use an agent’s ability to peak efficiency like Wraith, using her teleportation skills to scout the area ahead and feed information to her teammates.

New players might feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of activities on their screens, but picking the right legend and effective communication can give them the edge.

Here’s a list of the top five legends a player could pick to counter Wraith in Apex Legends:

Wattson

Bloodhound

Seer

Caustic

Revenant

1) Wattson

Wattson is a electric-based defensive legend (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Being one of the best defensive characters in Apex Legends, Wattson possesses the ability known as the Perimeter Security fence, which can be put in various ways to secure the perimeter.

This defensive ability could be placed at one end of the Wraiths portal, which would prevent Wraith and her team from going beyond the point of the fence once they exit the portal.

As a Legend who possesses defensive abilities, Wattson comes in much handier than one can imagine. It keeps players in a safe place and prevents Legends like Wraith from entering the space of players.

Wattson can also lead her team to catch Wraith players off guard while keeping an eye on the exit portal of Wraith as she is leading her team out of it.

2) Bloodhound

Bloodhound (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Bloodhound, a legend that has been present since the game's inception, is often considered a fan favorite and a counter to various other Legends.

The Eye of the Allfather tactical scan is one of the most powerful abilities in the game as it helps the player determine the final locations of the enemies by looking at their footsteps.

Wraith players are known to use her ability to phase walk to get out of situations when they take heavy gunfire.

The Eye of the Allfather tactical ability of Bloodhound helps them acquire the footsteps of Wraith as soon as she gets out of the Tactical Void, allowing Bloodhound to pinpoint the player's location and resume the gunfight.

3) Seer

Seer (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Seer is a true showman who joined the Apex Legends roster last year. Seer enters the arena with various tricks up his sleeve, which helps players turn the tides and play against the odds.

One could easily work around Seer’s abilities to have a huge impact on their gameplay. Seer’s tactical ability in Apex Legends is a true beacon of success against Wraith.

The tactical ability, also known as the Focus of Attention, summons swarms of micro-drones, which reveal the enemy and successfully interrupt their actions instantly. This works even if the targets are on the other side of the walls.

This ability is very successful and handy if you are going against Wraith in Apex Legends. It could stop her from using her tactical void run and prevent her from using her ultimate Dimensional Drift portals.

4) Caustic

Caustic (image via Respawn Entertainment)

Like Wattson, Caustic works very defensively when put against Wraith and all her offensive playstyles in Apex Legends. Caustic possesses the tactical ability of Nox gas traps, which can be used as defensive fortifications against enemies.

Nox gas canisters can explode, slowing the enemy in proximity and dealing damage. The Caustic can deploy up to six canisters at one charge before its cooldown.

He can pick up cans that are not in use. Like Wattson, Caustic can use his tactical Nox Gas trap to slow down and catch Wraith off guard if placed properly around her exit portals.

During gunfights, Caustic can place his traps around Wraith’s Ultimate ability portal and should be successful at slowing Wraith down once she heals and comes back to fight through that Portal.

5) Revenant

Revenant (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Revenant is one of the most powerful and beloved characters in Apex Legends. His abilities counter the majority of other Legends, and fortunately, Wraith’s ability also falls on that list.

The Silence tactical ability of Revenant’s throws a projectile that deals damage to the enemies and disables their abilities for 15 seconds. While there are some exceptions to this tactical ability, it works against Wraith as it could prevent her from using her teleporting abilities.

Revenant can also directly counter Wraith’s passive ability Voices from the Void, which warns her of approaching danger and traps.

Revenant’s passive ability, Stalker, lets him sneak up on enemies with speed and climb walls higher. This helps him reach Wraith on ledges and higher cliffs without Wraith being warned by her passive ability.

