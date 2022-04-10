"None of the Caustic bugs since season 2 have been acknowledged enough to be fixed": Apex Legends players frustrated over latest in-game issues

Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royale titles with a vast range of characters, each possessing a special ability. One such Legend, Caustic, is often used by players for spacing and tactically trapping players thanks to his abilities.

The tactical ability of the Legend, Nox Gas Trap, allows players to drop canisters that release poisonous gas when shot at by opponents or if they get too close to the canister.

The Legend's ultimate ability, Nox Gas Grenade, lets the player throw a gas grenade that does Area-of-Effect damage (AoE) for 15 seconds. The passive ability, Nox Vision, is one of the most useful powers in the game and allows players to see their enemies through the gas.

Due to all of the balancing needed for battle royale games like Apex, they're liable to feature the occasional bug from time to time. However, Caustic's problematic state in the game has lasted over multiple seasons, and the latest bug concerning the character has players upset.

Players react to the latest Apex Legends Caustic bug

Apex Legends gamers are frustrated over the latest Caustic bug (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Apex Legends players are frustrated once again because of a Caustic bug that has re-surfaced. Ever since the release of the Legend, there have been so many bugs revolving around him that the community feels Respawn Entertainment is turning a blind eye to them.

As per the latest bug, the tactical ability of the Legend has become flawed. This peculiar bug causes the trap to disappear completely, making Caustic users vulnerable to attacking enemies.

A video uploaded by “TheNamesFeeley” shows Caustic’s canister disappearing as soon as the door in front of it is opened. This led to other Apex Legends players pouring in their dissatisfaction regarding the Caustic bug.

Here is what some of the players had to say about it:

One player, “Nessy,” commented that another Caustic bug that revolved around the gas' thickness was treated as a mere nerf once it was pointed out to the developers instead of it being fixed. The Redditor further mentioned that ever since Season 2, neither have the Caustic bugs been acknowledged nor fixed.

Another player, “SiegebraumTheOnion” gave a list of Caustic bugs that they had to face in Apex Legends. From the passive ability of the Legend not working properly to gas traps killing the players using it, they pointed out a bunch of bugs that they believe aren't too hard to fix.

Another Redditor called “dadnothere” also stated that this bug was not present in Season 1 or 2. Frustrated by the persistent bugs, the user criticized the developers, saying that they knowingly added a mechanic that caused the canister to disappear if it collided with a dynamic object.

Another player, “Jonno_92,” commented how he is glad that someone is speaking up as he has faced the same issue.

Another Apex Legends gamer, “coto39,” commented how the same thing happened to him when he used Horizon’s ability. He stated how the canister's disappearance is understandable, but Caustic’s ultimate ability failing to work is even more shocking.

Respawn Entertainment has yet to respond to the community's complaints regarding Caustic as of now.

Edited by Danyal Arabi