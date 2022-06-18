When is Apex Legends Season 14 set to release? All leaks so far and more

Seasons in Apex Legends are the prime mechanism of Respawn to shuffle things up and introduce new items to the game. The ongoing season has been problematic due to how matchmaking has worked. Fans have already started asking about when the next season will begin and the developers' plans for it.

Apex Legends has quickly become one of the most popular video games in the world. EA and Respawn have managed to change how battle royales used to work, which has resulted in the game's positive reception.

The new seasons keep things fresh, and each brings its own additions, including new legends and game modes. It is always vital for all the players to be aware of the latest information to ensure that they don't miss out on any content and subsequent rewards.

Season 14 of Apex Legends will likely begin in August

Respawn hasn't announced any official dates for when Season 14 will start. However, some educated guesses could be made based on the date of the battle pass of the current season.

Season 13 started on May 10 and released the seasonal battle pass accordingly. This latter has an expiry period; unless it changes, Season 14 of Apex Legends shall begin on August 8.

It should be noted, however, that these aren't official dates, and they could be delayed or brought forward slightly. However, it's improbable that Season 14 will start outside August.

As for the leaks, Respawn has been tight-lipped so far, and Season 13 is roughly halfway through its schedule. However, certain rumors about potential additions could come next season, including the chance for a new legend and map.

Files from Season 13 hint at a future legend named "Vantage." There hasn't been much more detail since, and it could be possible that Vantage is a placeholder. However, only the future will tell if there will be a new legend in Season 14.

There are also leaks about a "moon map," but they're unlikely to come in Season 14. If Respawn follows the same pattern, a new arena will likely appear in Season 15 of Apex Legends.

There are also leaks about new weapons and attachments, but those don't meet a particular deadline.

If Season 14 begins on August 8, gamers can expect more information along the way. They will certainly hope that the matchmaking problems will be solved in the new season.

