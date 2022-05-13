"Playing as a TEAM is going to be a big part": Apex Legends players are fans of the new ranked system

Apex Legends has significantly evolved since its launch in 2019, as Respawn has continued to work on its game to make it better with time. One essential process is to change the game's core mechanics, especially when it comes to the competitive ranked mode.

The ranked mode is arguably the most important, and it's paramount that there's a balance between the rewards players get for their endeavors. According to the players, many believe that most gamers don't get the difference between playing recklessly and positively.

When one player posted about the situation on Reddit, other players also expressed their opinions. The main post owner expressed his opinions on the polarizing state of the players' gameplay.

A Reddit user named u/RosieAndSquishy felt that players often think that ratting or camping might be the way to advance in ranks. Other players also narrated their experiences when facing similar situations in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends community discusses players camping in ranked mode

The main post claimed that since the new system has been incorporated, players think that hiding until the end of the game might be the only way to rank up. The post owner shared that the most efficient way is to understand when to pick a fight and when not to.

A Reddit user added that a large majority of the player base doesn't understand how to fight as a team. All they attempt to do is fight solo and feed their opponents.

Another person commented that the current ranked update has been misunderstood by many. A considerable number of players are failing to understand that if someone lands hot in Apex Legends, it might be worthwhile to try to get kills and then wait for the late game.

One user feels that as good as the recent change is, it only works when they play with friends. Anything else turns into an experience the user refers to as miserable.

Some players are really enjoying the new system that Respawn introduced with Season 13 and how it rewards players for playing a patient game.

A bit of a problem some players have with the current system is matchmaking. However, the issue is expected to be resolved in the upcoming days once players are distributed as per their ranks.

One Reddit user recounted seeing some of the smartest and dumbest posts related to the new ranked system.

For some, the new system allows players of relatively lower tiers to stay close to their higher-ranked counterparts.

One player hopes that the new system will deter those who want to play in an overtly-aggressive manner and will play in casual modes.

It's quite evident that the new ranked system has caused a ripple effect in the Apex Legends community. For many, camping unnecessarily is a way to move forward as far as the ranked mode is concerned. As for the more aggressive players, they're certainly not liking the new system. It remains to be seen if Respawn will make any changes in the coming days.

