Apex Legends Guide: How to play Vantage?

Respawn Entertainment introduced a new legend in Apex Legends with the Season 14 update. Known as Vantage, the new legend hails from the cold and wild planet of Págos, according to the in-game lore.

Vantage is a recon character with a hand-crafted sniper rifle and an adorable little bat companion named Echo. According to lore, Vantage is trying to clear the name of her captive mother so she can return.

Let's take a look at all of Vantage's abilities and dive into how she can be used in-game for easy wins in Apex Legends.

Everything to know about Apex Legends' Vantage:

Abilities, preferred team composition, and more

Vantage is a very strong character that can be used to quickly reposition and engage or disengage from fights. Her passive abilities allow the player to gain information on visible enemy players and their team strength.

Abilities

1) Echo Relocation

Echo Relocation is Vantage's tactical ability. It allows the new legend to send her companion, Echo, to designated positions. It can stay at a maximum of 50m in-game from Vantage. The legend can beckon her bat companion to her as well.

Tapping the tactical ability key in the crosshair's direction sends Echo to that position. By holding it, Vantage can launch herself towards Echo as well. A second bounce is also gained when the player reaches Echo, which propels the player a little further.

It is a fantastic ability that will allow players to reach high points on Apex Legends maps that are normally inaccessible.

2) Spotter`s Lens

The Spotter's Lens is a part of the passive ability that Vantage possesses. This passive work starts from the 2x HCOG Bruiser scope up to any medium or long-range scope. While pointing the weapon with these scopes, Vantage's eyepiece shows where the bullet will drop accurately.

The passive ability also shows what level (color) the enemy's armor is. Additionally, it also reveals the shield information of the enemy team. By pinging the enemy with this passive, Vantage relays this information to the teammates as well.

3) Sniper's Mark

Sniper's Mark is Vantage's ultimate ability. It is a hand-crafted sniper rifle that can be used even when the ability is not charged 100%. The sniper has a total of 5 bullets when charged to its maximum. With every 20% charge, this ability gains 1 bullet.

The first bullet can deal 50 damage with a 1.5x headshot multiplier and tags the enemy players for 10 seconds. Tagged enemies then take increased damage from Vantage and her teammates. The damage increment is 2x while the enemy is tagged and resets the marked status back to 10 seconds when hit the second time.

Vantage's sniper boasts a huge caliber bullet, which means the bullet velocity is faster and deals more consistent damage over longer ranges.

Preferred Team Composition

Vantage is a legend who does not dive first into combat in Apex Legends. The character was developed to be used for ranged skirmishes. Her ultimate ability allows players to secure and steal away kills from far off by interfering between teams engaged in a battle already.

Rampart is a very good companion for Vantage. Her stationary shields allow Vantage's ultimate ability to deal more damage to enemies. If a team attacks them, Rampart's walls and trusty Sheila are more than capable of dealing with the situation.

Ash is another great escape legend who players can utilize for a better in-game experience. The character can team up with both Rampart and Vantage. She is capable of pointing out recent battles with her passive. At the same time, she can also teleport to quickly head into or back off from dangerous situations in Apex Legends matches.

Preferred Vantage Loadout

The R301-Carbine is a staple rifle in Apex Legends. Using the weapon with a 2-4x (ACOG) seems to be the most fitting for Vantage. This scope will allow the passive ability to come into play.

R301 can be paired up with a Devotion equipped with a Turbocharger. A 2x HCOG Bruiser can be mounted onto the LMG to ease medium-range battles.

The Devotion may also be swapped out with a shotgun for close-range encounters. An EVA-8 or a Peacekeeper with a blue or purple Shotgun Bolt should be more than enough to pummel enemies back into their lobbies.

Vantage is a very fun character to play in Apex Legends. It can transform into a super aggressive legend as well in competitive matches. The ability to weaken enemy players from a safe distance brings out the initiating power of the legend. Seasoned trios can use such initiations to quickly swoop in and clean up a previously occupied area.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far