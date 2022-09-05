EA is banning players for naming their character Andrew Tate in Apex Legends

EA is reportedly banning players for naming themselves "Andrew Tate" in Apex Legends, with a number of accounts already getting suspended. On September 2, 2022, a Reddit user claimed that he was banned from the Battle Royale for naming his character after the British-American influencer.

As per the message received from Electronic Arts, the name breaks their Positive Play Character policy and negatively disrupts the game. However, it appears that other players with the same username have also received a week-long ban.

Apex Legends players were reportedly banned for using Andrew Tate as their in-game name

Rumble's newest star, Andrew Tate, may have been banned from all major social media platforms, but the internet doesn't seem to be over him. Dubbed the King of Toxic Masculinity, the former Kickboxer has come under scrutiny for his controversial takes on numerous sensitive topics.

However, it seems like Tate has been de-platformed from Apex Legends as well, with the title cracking down on references to the controversial online personality. Apparently, using his name in the game appears to be a breach of their policies.

Reddit user u/Jayjayhova claimed that he has been banned from the game on charges of using "Andrew Tate" as his in-game moniker. The message from Electronic Arts states that the name apparently breaks their Positive Play Character policy and even if intended as a mere joke, it still disrupts the game for other players. Notably, the offense comes under the hateful conduct category of policy infringement.

Although nothing has been officially disclosed yet, players do appear to be getting a week-long ban from Apex Legends for this reason.

Social media reacts to the entire incident

As expected, the Reddit post has gained immense traction and is already making rounds on the internet. Judging by the comments, the majority of viewers shared their own experiences of receiving similar emails from Electronic Arts regarding the use of Andrew Tate as their in-game name.

Here's what fans had to say:

At the time of writing, neither Electronic Arts nor Tate have published any official statement regarding the new policy. While players did raise some queries about the phenomenon, none have yet been answered.

