What did Andrew Tate say? Entire controversy and backlash explained

Since his arrival on the scene, Andrew Tate has been among the most controversial figures in the internet community. Over the past few months, he has made several attempts at delineating his views on gender roles through multiple interviews and podcasts, including with Adin Ross and The Fellas.

The retired professional kickboxer, who regularly makes sexist comments about women online, has been banned in the past week from social media sites such as Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok after complaints about his impact on his millions of fans spiraled out of control.

This article will dissect the Anglo-American’s controversial rise to fame and his subsequent online embargo.

Controversial rise of Andrew Tate

He is the son of former chess player Emory Tate. Born in America and brought up in Luton, UK, Andrew Tate had a difficult childhood. He and his brother Tristan are former kickboxers, with the former achieving lots of success in the sport.

However, his participation in the British version of Big Brother six years ago supplied him with a platform and clickbait for the British media. He was later kicked off the show after a clip of him striking a woman with a belt was shown to producers by the English publication, The Sun.

He has since gained an internet presence by uploading YouTube videos and showing up on podcasts such as The Alex Jones Show. Tate quickly became notoriously famous for making brazen comments like revealing his plans if faced with false accusations.

He was heard saying:

“It’s bang out the machete, boom in her face, and grip her up by the neck.”

Upon being inquired about his previous comments indicating that women are men’s property during a Barstool Sports podcast, BFFs, Andrew Tate said:

“I’m not calling them property. I am saying they are given to and belong to the man.”

In addition to implying women as objects, he has also been heard suggesting that they are worse at driving than men. Tate’s shenanigans do not end there, as he is also accused of being allegedly involved in sex trafficking rackets.

Many Andrew Tate videos seem innocuous, even humorous, at first glance. In his signature frank-speaking style, he mocks men who drink tap water rather than sparkling water and individuals who own cats.

His online presence is further extended through his online school, Hustlers University 2.0, where he provides users with techniques to earn money quickly. In a recent video, British YouTuber KSI described it as a “scam.”

How social media sites responded to Andrew Tate

Meta websites (Facebook and Instagram), YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok have removed Tate’s official accounts over the last week, citing policy violations. YouTube removed several channels associated with him. According to Ivy Choi, a company spokesperson, he was banned:

“For multiple violations of our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, including our hate speech policy.”

TikTok has also cited a reason for his suspension:

“Misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok.”

Andrew Tate’s channel on Twitch, the popular live-streaming service, is marked as “closed by the user.”

What’s next for kickboxer?

Earlier this week, Tate published a video on YouTube called the Final Message on an unofficial account, The Tate Bible. It was shared by many popular Twitter accounts and had over 1 million views at the time of writing.

Andrew Tate asserted in the video that truncated clips of his videos that had recently made the rounds lacked context and that he was the most famed individual on the planet.

Although his so-called final message was over an hour long, he did not address any allegations against him. It remains to be seen if the former athlete will reappear on any popular channels for an interview or two.

