"It looks like s**t!": KSI lambasts Andrew Tate’s Hustler's University, calls it boring

British YouTuber, rapper, and musician JJ "KSI" was the latest guest on the popular UK podcast, The Fellas, where he severely criticized the Andrew Tate Hustler's University. The online school provides an elaborate course on making money quickly. However, KSI appeared unimpressed with the former kickboxer's enterprise.

KSI drew attention to Coffeezilla's viral video essay on Tate's online course, which exposed much of its fallacies. The video has already received over 1.6 million views since its release.

While talking about the university on The Fellas, JJ exclaimed:

“It looks like s**t!”

KSI is unimpressed with the Andrew Tate Hustler's University

The 29-year-old content creator is of the belief that Andrew Tate's course is nothing but a sham. He expressed his disbelief by bringing up:

"It's a Discord! You're paying $50 for a Discord!..."

He continued voicing his displeasure, declaring:

"I'm bored bro! I'm already bored...the reason I bought it is to hear you say the sh*t that you wanna say!...he's not even in it! He's not even there! It's some random donny...just being like 'uh so, this is what you...', no charisma! zero!..."

KSI was clearly left bemused at the lack of engaging content in the course as he observed:

"You're just there like...this like, feels like school but more boring. But like, I was watching, I was like...how are people getting scammed by this..."

As of today, Hustler's University has over 100K monthly subscribers. Considering each subscription is $50, Tate is estimated to be making over $5 million per month from his online school alone.

KSI is not the only one who has been critical of the course offered by the controversial Anglo-American. American streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker has also lashed out against Tate's sketchy business plan.

Fans react to JJ's take on Hustlers University

Tate has been at the center of attention on the internet due to his misogynistic and controversial statements on women. Regardless of the allegations against Tate over the past couple of months, his popularity has not diminished.

However, when someone with a large fanbase calls out another popular individual, there will always be a host of reactions. Here are some of the comments that were made:

Fans react to JJ's take on Hustlers University (Image via BDZ YouTube)

It remains to be seen whether Andrew Tate will respond to the critical comments made by the Sidemen member.

