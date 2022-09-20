Apex Legends update 2.05 (September 20) patch notes: New Collection Event, additional quality-of-life improvements, and more

Apex Legends finally got a 2.05 update earlier today, September 20, 2022, for all the regions and the supported platforms.

One of the biggest highlights of the patch is the new Collection Event, which has made its way to the live servers. The event is called the Best of Prey, which has a good deal of additional content that players will be able to try out.

Apart from the event, the patch has also introduced a significant number of quality of life changes as well as bug fixes and balance updates that will be ironing out some of the rough edges that are currently in the battle royale.

Additionally, the new 'Gun Run' game will allow players to go head-to-head with three other teams, where for each kill a player gets with a weapon, they will be able to advance to the next weapon. The team that progresses through the most amount of weapons by the end of the match will be crowned the winner.

Apex Legends fans who are looking for a more detailed description of the patch can look up the shooter’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Apex Legends update 2.05 (September 20) patch notes

Below is a list of all the changes that made their way to Apex Legends with version patch 2.05:

1) Arenas

Increased cost for Hammerpoint Rounds for Mozambique

White: 100 -> 150

Blue: 200 -> 250

Purple: 500 -> 700

2) Rampart

Sheila now inherits sensitivity settings for the most similar optic sens level

2x - Mobile Sheila zoom

3x - Mounted Sheila zoom

3) Bug Fixes and Quality of Life

[Vantage] - Fixed a bug with Vantage’s “Whittle Break” emote where it would lay flat on the ground instead of sitting upright.

Fixed a bug where the display showing Bocek Compound Bow arrow ammo was inconsistent.

[Vantage] - Fixed bug where using Vantage’s tactical inside Wraith’s Portal could cause the player to stay in flight and the tactical goes on cooldown.

Out of Bounds timer will now start once the player has touched the ground when landing out of bounds.

[PS5 ONLY] - Increased scroll speed in menus.

Fixed a bug where Shield Cells would display the incorrect amount of healing available while taking damage.

[Newcastle] - Fixed bug where Ultimate continues flight even after Newcastle has been downed.

[Control Mode] - Fixed bug where if a player exits the game while the map is loading they are unable to choose a spawn location after reopening the game.

[Control] - Fixed bug where players could not capture Control points while phased.

[Storm Front map] - Removed ability to tap-strafe on Gravity Cannons.

