"Make Gun Run permanent please": Apex Legends players in love with new time-limited mode

Apex Legends' mid-season update has released a new limited-time game mode in the form of Gun Run. While Respawn Entertainment has made certain twists to it, players love what the game offers and now want it as a full-time offering.

Respawn adds limited-timed game modes to keep things interesting. These modes are quite different from the typical battle-royale matches, which offer variety to players, and are added as part of events from which players can earn different rewards.

Fes @Fesbak_official Make Gun Run permanent please @PlayApex thx Make Gun Run permanent please @PlayApex thx

The twists make the Gun Run interesting because matches are more direct, although teamwork and strategy are still important as every match pits 4 teams against each other. It then becomes a race to get a kill with all the weapons, all of which has been quite exciting for Apex Legends players, who have used social media to express their opinions about the game mode.

Apex Legends players have found the Gun Run to be a really fun mode

Due to its limited-time nature, the Gun Run Mode is available until October 4 and is part of the Beast of Prey event. There are several rewards that Apex Legends players can potentially win, and the Gun Run integrates well. However, there are other reasons why gamers seem to love the mode.

Like the Control mode, Gun Run is a limited-time game mode, making it a must-play for many players. While the game does have a lot of content, some users feel that it's insufficient when compared to Apex Legends mobile.

One such fan wants Respawn to make Gun Run into a permanent mode so that players have a greater number of options available.

SoaR | Macro @TheMacroShow Apex Legends could drop an LTM every month for the rest of the year, and it will still have less content than mobile



I hope Gun Run is here to stay, and we get more permanent game modes in the future Apex Legends could drop an LTM every month for the rest of the year, and it will still have less content than mobileI hope Gun Run is here to stay, and we get more permanent game modes in the future

Other fans are not so sure about Gun Run being introduced permanently, although most players seem to be enjoying it.

miz @mizauste @TheMacroShow Really wish this would happen but probably wont sadly @TheMacroShow Really wish this would happen but probably wont sadly

The Gun Run mode has attracted the attention of casual players and streamers alike due to the level of entertainment it offers. It is a perfect blend of direct action and strategy as players are required to have a firm plan ready in order to beat others.

Stormie⚡️➡️✈️ PAX AUS @StormiePlaysYT



This mode is SO GOOD



#ApexLegends Alright, I can see myself getting addicted to the Gun Run mode in Apex Legends.This mode is SO GOOD Alright, I can see myself getting addicted to the Gun Run mode in Apex Legends. 👀This mode is SO GOOD 🔥🔥🔥#ApexLegends https://t.co/aNYKeEyW5R

Some have gone on to claim that Gun Run is one of the three best limited-time game modes in the history of Apex Legends.

Revengeful @Revngeful Solos, Gun Run, and Control the best LTMS in Apex Legends History Solos, Gun Run, and Control the best LTMS in Apex Legends History

The potential of Gun Run seems to make it a great pick for many for casual players as other modes can sometimes be too competitive.

Revengeful @Revngeful @TermK47 Yeaaaa, but I feel like it was more of a "fun / trollish type of game mode.. the other game modes can legit be competitve @TermK47 Yeaaaa, but I feel like it was more of a "fun / trollish type of game mode.. the other game modes can legit be competitve

For many, the mid-season limited-time mode has hit the mark as far as player expectations are concerned.

Lorokai @James_Lorokai Gun Run in Apex Legends is one of the best modes they've ever added Gun Run in Apex Legends is one of the best modes they've ever added

Apex Legends and Respawn have been criticized over several game modes and features in the past. The Gun Run mode has appeased many players because it is entertaining, and while there have been some complaints and criticisms about the game mode, an overwhelming majority have fallen in love with it.

