5 best Legends on Storm Point in Apex Legends Ranked Season 14 

A new ranked split of Apex Legends Ranked Season 14 has begun taking players all the way from the newly-repaired Kings Canyon to the tropical habitat of Storm Point. They will witness a small rank reset with the new ranked split, placing them a notch below to what they were in King's Canyon.

With over 22 unique and dangerous Legends to choose from, few characters perform better than others on certain maps to some degree. As the competition gets fierce, players will want to make sure they play as the choices that would place them as the Apex Champion.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Top 5 legends to use on Storm Point during Apex Legends Ranked Season 14

The new Ranked split starts today

Storm Point, which was updated back in Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors, will serve as the only map available for ranked competitive matches for the rest of Season 14, which will conclude on November 1.

Housing deadly wildlife and steep terrain, players will have to play smart on Storm Point. Whether that means playing aggressively or making sure their team escapes when being ambushed from all angles, here are the top five Legends to use on Storm Point during Season 14:

5) Octane

The high-speed daredevil Octane (Image via EA)

The adrenaline-pumped speedster has always been among the top-picked options in all of Apex Legends' game modes. Anyone who doesn't wish to stand still is a perfect character for a map such as Storm Point, being able to cover large distances with ease.

He comes equipped with health regeneration, a tactical stim that temporarily boosts movement speed and status negation. His ultimate, the Jump Pad, launches players to great distances. Octane is among the top picks for those who play solo or wish to give their team a necessary boost.

4) Bloodhound

The technological-tracker. Bloodhound (Image via EA)

Storm Point is filled with all sorts of beasts, from spiders and prowlers to aerial monsters. Yet it is not these that players need to be aware of but instead it is the ultimate tracker, Bloodhound, that is out on the hunt.

Equipped with a real-time scan and tracking enemy activities with the exact duration of occurrence, any team must have Bloodhound if they wish to have the upper-hand on Storm Point. With his Beast of the Hunt ultimate, the Legend becomes the ultimate hunter with an infrared vision, footstep tracking, and a speed boost.

3) Pathfinder

The friendly forward scout Pathfinder (Image via EA)

One of the more definitive characteristics of Storm Point's map design is the steep terrain and tall infrastructure that promotes more vertical fights, giving teams on top a tactical advantage. And with Pathfinder, the task of gaining high ground or covering distances becomes much easier.

Apex Legends' most friendliest yet deadliest Legend, Pathfinder is someone to look out for as he swings into action with his grappling hook. With his ultimate, the Zipline Gun, he can create custom ziplines to long distances, making sure his team won't be left behind in the action.

2) Horizon

The gravitation manipulator Horizon (Image via EA)

Being amongst the strongest offensive choices ever since her arrival in Apex Legends Season 7, Horizon has been the top pick for every high-skilled player. Equipped with the Gravity Lift tactical, she can temporarily lift players into the air, making them harder to hit and even allowing them to heal mid-air.

Though she received multiple nerfs throughout the seasons, Horizon is still a very strong legend. Her ultimate, the Black Hole, is a great piece of utility that can catch players off-guard by pulling them closer to a single area while reducing their movement.

1) Valkyrie

The winged avenger Valkyrie (Image via EA)

At the top of our list is none other than Valkyrie, the daughter of former Apex Predator, Viper.

When it comes to a character that can fit almost all Legend classes, Valkyrie is the prime example. Since she's recon-focused, her Missile Swarm tactical allows her to be on the offensive and deploy a cluster of missiles that can damage and stun enemies upon impact.

Equipped with VTOL jetpacks, Valkyrie can fly across the map and stay mid-air. Her usefulness in Storm Point comes from her ultimate, the Skyward Dive. It allows the Legend and her teammates to reposition themselves by launching into the air, similar to a jump tower. This makes her extremely useful for disenaging from gunfights or getting into the safe zone.

Another strong passive apart from her jetpacks, Jet-Fighter HUD marks all opponents in her line of sight while skydiving. This allows for a strategized ambush from above on unsuspecting enemies in Apex Legends.

There is less than a week left to finish the Beast of Prey Collection Event

Apex Legends Season 14 Hunted is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

