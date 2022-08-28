 “I think he’s really, really strong...”: NiceWigg reveals best way to use Pathfinder in Apex Legends Season 14

During a livestream from August 22, 100 Thieves member James "NiceWigg" revealed the best way to use Pathfinder in Apex Legends Season 14, highlighting one particular arena that uses the Legend's (character) strongest powers.

For those unaware, the game was released back in 2019 with a roster of eight entirely different Legends, and Pathfinder was one of them. Despite the addition of a bunch of new and improved characters, this particular name has remained a fan favorite. Thanks to his extreme Zipline ultimate ability, the Recon Legend is still a powerful choice on any map.

As per NiceWigg, he is the best choice when it comes to Kings Canyon. Pointing this out to his viewers, he said:

“I think he’s really, really strong in that aspect."

NiceWigg reveals best map for Pathfinder in Apex Legends

During the livestream, NiceWigg explained to his viewers the best map to use Pathfinder. As per the streamer himself, on Kings Canyon, the Legend can use his zipline tactics and his mobility to outshine other characters in the title. The former Apex Legends pro even pointed out that although Pathfinder can help team members, he is best suited to a selfish playstyle.

Here's what the NiceWigg had to say about the Legend with regard to Kings Canyon:

"I don’t think Pathfinder is phenomenal, I just think he’s really good on Kings Canyon. I feel like Pathfinder is a very, obviously elusive legend. But the grapples on Kings Canyon, with the way that the height plays out and everything plays out.... I think he's really, really strong in that aspect."

Going on to talk about how players should use the character, he said:

“He’s definitely a selfish character. But if you use him to grapple towards your teammates... that’s what we have to do with Pathfinder on KC is like... that guy is one shot, and I’m full HP? My job is to get that knock.”

NiceWiggs made it clear that Apex Legends' Pathfinder is a selfish character but also mentioned it doesn't necessarily have to be that way. So next time you are playing as Pathfinder, it might be best to consider which map you're playing on first to increase the character's potential.

Pathfinder in Apex Legends

Upon the Apex Legend's release, the character was considered to be more like a Spider-Man-type hero, primarily due to his mobility, movement, and zipline ability. His aerial movements involve a grappling hook, which is similar to the web the superhero uses.

Pathfinder is one of the most unique and beloved champions in the game due to his ability to relocate during intense fights. The potential to escape an area allows players to move to a more advantageous position. Furthermore, covering large distances in a short amount of time is also easy with this Legend.

