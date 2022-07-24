Apex Legends releases Wraith Fleur De Lethal Bundle for Amazon Prime Gaming members: How to claim and rewards 

Apex Legends Season 13, called Saviors, has almost come to an end, but EA and Respawn aren’t done with the current season just yet.

While players battle in style during the all-new Gaiden Collection Event, Amazon Prime users can claim an exclusive bundle for Wraith absolutely free with Prime Gaming.

Ever since the game's launch, EA has partnered with Amazon to release exclusive in-game content that Amazon Prime members can redeem monthly. These in-game cosmetics range from skins for legends and weapons, and even player banners for either one of Apex Legends’ growing library of playable characters.

How to claim exclusive Apex Legends' Wraith bundle with Amazon Prime Gaming

For the month of July, players are up for a treat with an entire bundle for one of Apex Legend’s most popular characters, Wraith. The bundle will contain an exclusive weapon skin, a player banner, and a legend skin.

With Wraith still among the top-picked legends in the game, the new bundle will allow players to show off their gameplay in style to friends and foes alike. Available from July 21, 2022, the Wraith Fleur De Lethal Bundle contains the following cosmetic items:

“Fleur De Lethal” Wraith Legend Skin

“Royal Decree” Wraith Banner Frame

“Royal Hunter” Devotion Weapon Skin

Players need to keep in mind that the bundle can only be redeemed by Amazon Prime members who have successfully linked their EA account to Twitch (this is an important requirement if they wish to receive free in-game drops during tournaments, events or streams).

To claim the free Wraith legend bundle, they should follow these steps:

The Apex Legends Prime Gaming page (Image via Amazon)

Enter the Apex Legend Prime Gaming website. Click on the "Claim Now" button over the Bundle banner. Upon clicking, the bundle content will be revealed along with two links. Existing Amazon Prime members should click on the ‘Sign in’ button while non-Prime users will have to click on the ‘Try Prime’ button. Upon successful logging in with their Amazon account, considering the user has an Amazon Prime account, they will be redirected to the EA website to link their current Apex account with Twitch. Players can claim the bundle for free on successfully linking the two accounts.

The bundle will reflect on their account soon after claiming, making sure players launch the game after redeeming it. Another detail to keep in mind is that these bundles are available for a limited time only and won’t be making a return once they are replaced with new content at later stages.

Those unable to claim the bundle need not be disheartened as Apex Legends is hosting the Gaiden Collection event from July 19 to August 2, which features 40 brand-new cosmetics in-game that players can buy with Apex Coins or craft with materials.

Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

