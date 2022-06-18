How to claim Gibraltar Prime Gaming bundle in Apex Legends

Every now and then, EA and Prime Gaming team up for special events. This time around, it centers on Apex Legends, and it isn’t hard to see why; Apex Legends is one of Twitch’s most popular titles that thousands of gamers watch on the platform. Several viewers love to see the high-octane action, smart plays, and trash-talk in Apex Legends on the purple platform.

Respawn Entertainment and Amazon are providing an opportunity for players to claim a bundle of skins for Gibraltar, everyone’s favorite Pacific Islander. It has been dubbed the 'Easy Breezy' Bundle, which includes three very colorful cosmetics for Gibraltar.

However, the Easy Breezy Bundle is exclusive to Prime Gaming, which is only rewarded to Amazon Prime members. In addition to an Amazon Prime membership, players will also need active accounts for Apex Legends and Twitch to claim the bundle.

For players who wish to add the Gibraltar Prime Gaming bundle to their collection, here’s how to claim the Easy Breezy skin and the accompanying rewards in the game.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime and claim the Gibraltar Prime Gaming bundle in Apex Legends

Before players can claim the Prime Gaming bundle, they first need an Amazon Prime account. For that, players need to complete the following steps:

Step 1 : Visit the Amazon Prime sign-up page. Amazon has a 30-day trial, but it still requires a credit card or debit card. It must be a credit card or debit card you own.

: Visit the Amazon Prime sign-up page. Amazon has a 30-day trial, but it still requires a credit card or debit card. It must be a credit card or debit card you own. Step 2 : Visit Twitchgaming. If you haven’t already, sign in with your Amazon Prime account.

: Visit Twitchgaming. If you haven’t already, sign in with your Amazon Prime account. Step 3: Click the 'Activate Twitch Prime' button in the top-right corner and choose which Twitch account to connect.

After completing these steps, the Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts will be linked. However, there is still one more account to link before the Gibraltar Easy Breezy Bundle can be claimed. To do so, players need to complete the following steps:

Step 4 : Visit Apex Legends’ Prime Gaming site.

: Visit Apex Legends’ Prime Gaming site. Step 5 : On the page, you can select the Gibraltar Easy Breezy Bundle.

: On the page, you can select the Gibraltar Easy Breezy Bundle. Step 6 : However, if your EA account is not linked, it will ask you to do so. Make sure it is the account you would like the bundle to show up in.

: However, if your EA account is not linked, it will ask you to do so. Make sure it is the account you would like the bundle to show up in. Step 7: Once you have linked your EA account, select 'Completed Claim.'

Players who have followed the steps correctly will get an on-screen message that states 'Successfully Claimed.' From there, it's just a matter of launching Apex Legends and signing in. Provided the EA account that was linked is the same account, the Gibraltar Easy Breezy Bundle will be awarded upon entering the lobby.

The Gibraltar Prime Gaming Bundle has:

The 'Easy Breezy' character skin for Gibraltar

The 'Island Legacies' banner frame for Gibraltar

The 'Hibiscus Summer' Triple Take weapon skin

If the steps were followed correctly, these rewards can be viewed in the cosmetics menu within the game. The character skin is quite flashy on Gibraltar, and it has a pink and teal-colored quilted texture along with a floral motif. There are brown and white etchings along the top of his jetpack and on the jetpack itself.

Additionally, players should always make a habit of checking Prime Gaming bundles every now and then, as an Amazon Prime membership offers bundles for other games as well.

