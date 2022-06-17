The rarest Newcastle skins in Apex Legends

Apex Legends has been consistently introducing new characters every few months over the course of its unstoppable reign of popularity. Each new Legend comes to the game with a suite of well-designed cosmetic options and elegant stylistic skins to choose from.

Newcastle is the newest character to enter the game, introduced in the ongoing Season 13. Since he has just become available, he will cost most players 12,000 Apex Coins. Players will probably be running around in the shield-bearer's default look for a while, but he does come with a few cool skins.

Apex Legends: the rarest Newcastle skins

Apex Legends will need to have some patience as Newcastle is brand new to the game. There are only 44 skins to choose from and not much to set them apart in terms of rarity, but there are still a few great options.

1) Complex Rebirth

This dynamic dark knight look is among Newcastle's default Legendary skins, so it is just one purchase decision away. Players can buy this skin for 1,200 Crafting Materials, but most might not.

The knight look is very common to Newcastle's skins. Most of his looks resemble a futuristic entry to King Arthur's round table. This look isn't terribly rare, but it is a legendary skin that not every player will buy.

2) Starbound Savior

Another default Legendary skin that can be purchased with the Crafting Materials of the game. This look also costs 1,200 Crafting Material and can be purchased from the list of skins.

The Starbound Savior looks a bit like a futuristic gladiator or a golden superhero, which is appropriate. This skin is one of the most striking from a distance, but it isn't easy to come by.

3) Green Mosaic

Apex Legends offers a variety of skins for each hero, but these new legendaries are easy to get. Just because purchasing them is easy does not mean getting the 1,200 Crafting Materials together will be possible for every player.

This skin is less thematic for Newcastle, making it a bit less popular. The dynamic green still looks great, but this one isn't quite as common to the player base.

4) Stone Skies

Players willing to tie their Twitch account in with the game will reap certain rewards for their compliance. This skin comes as a Prime Gaming reward for those players, making it more exclusive than the Legendary gear anyone can buy.

The Stone Skies look features luminescent decorations and a striking pink and blue color scheme. Despite being only Epic, this skin is one of the most unique options on Newcastle's current list.

5) Heroic Command

The ultimate barrier to most Apex Legends players is spending real money. This great skin has to be purchased as part of Newcastle's Launch Bundle. Players will not get it if they miss this opportunity, so most players just will not have it.

This look makes Newcastle into the futuristic soldier he was meant to be. 3,000 Apex Coins will cost the player around $40, so most players will have to go without.

