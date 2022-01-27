Gibraltar's dome shield needs a nerf in Apex Legends, modder puts his take forward

Gibraltar has been in an unusual position in Apex Legends for several seasons, where his value in ordinary matches is extremely low. And yet, he remains a key component of every competitive squad.

The reason for this is clearly his Dome of Protection, which allows him to summon a massive defensive shield that is extremely useful at the highest level of competition.

However, the divergence between competitive and ordinary matches makes Gibraltar exceedingly difficult to balance, and while the developers have said that they are considering many options, they have yet to determine which ones to implement.

Rather than waiting for Respawn to address the problem, a modder has opted to create their own concept and balance the dome.

Archtux's nerf concept makes Gibraltar's Tactical less oppressive in competitive Apex Legends

Archtux, an Apex Legends modder, has proposed optimizing Gibraltar's Tactical by reducing its destructive strength. And yet, the alteration will still enable it to be used for cover while being fired at from distances. His idea usually gives the dome more time to activate once it's been thrown, as well as makes the gadget in the shield's midsection destructible.

This implies that the only method for opponents to take out the shield is to enter it and destroy the gadget on the floor. Since this won't prohibit a team from using the dome as cover, it will prevent Gibraltar from erecting a shield in the middle of a close-range battle.

Although Archtux's approach would make Gibraltar less of a must-pick Legend in competitive games, it is unlikely that this particualr techniqure will be of much help to him in regular games.

Countering Gibraltar in his current state is a highly-risky endeavor. As a result, Respawn must assure that when he is changed, he becomes both more entertaining and more balanced, in a bid to ensure a well-rounded gameplay experience for all players.

While this isn't a simple feat in any shape, Archtux's suggestion at least demonstrates the possibility that Gibraltar can be nerfed, without being rendered unusable in the current meta in Apex Legends.

