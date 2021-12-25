Fortnite modder builds 'WinterFest' themed game that tests your driving skills

WinterFest 2021 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been an absolute blast. The free rewards, including two free skins and exciting challenges, will engage players in a plethora of fun until January 6, 2022. However, one player thought this wasn't enough.

HalfHeart is a modder who has created a Fortnite 'WinterFest' themed game to increase the fun players have. This game allows players to get into Sgt. Winter's shoes and drive his truck around on the dark and snowy island.

Half's WinterFest 2021 game in Fortnite is extremely simple. It is similar to a driving arcade game where players have to set high scores and avoid obstacles. If players are looking for a fun pastime as they take a break from the normal battle royale mode or creative, this game is certainly the best option.

How to play the new Fortnite WinterFest-themed game mode

Creative mode and modding have allowed players to create their own worlds in Fortnite. Although the game's most interesting aspect continues to be the Battle Royale mode, it doesn't mean players can't have more fun every once in a while. This is why HalfHeart created his own WinterFest-themed game.

Half's WinterFest 2021 game in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 puts players in a truck. Players have to drive the truck in a straight path as they avoid obstacles like trees and candy canes. While they do this, they also have to collect snowmen along their way to increase their points.

The controls for Half's WinterFest 2021-themed Fortnite game are also straightforward. The truck automatically accelerates at a uniform speed. The only thing players have to do is steer left or right using the A and D keys.

How to download Half's WinterFest 2021-themed Fortnite game?

Players will need to download a separate file to play Half's WinterFest 2021-themed Fortnite game. They can download the file from his Github website and install it to experience the exciting new arcade game.

Several players have already tried the game out and have found it fun. They have already started aiming to set new high scores, with some even crossing the 100-point mark. Other Fortnite concept artists from the community also came out to appreciate the game.

