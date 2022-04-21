Lululuvely calls out men who sexualize her on Reddit, Pokimane, Adept and more concur

NRG’s Lululuvely, Pokimane, and Adept, among others have called out gross behavior that goes on on Reddit without moderation. The streamers claimed that a host of constant inappropriate comments, images, and clips of their content get posted across social media, and in particular on Reddit.

The streamers clarified that this behavior makes them uncomfortable, and they have repeatedly tried to get subreddits that do this taken down, albeit to no avail.

Harassment is not uncommon in streaming, but women on Twitch receive an undue amount of it, which has been called out by Pokimane and others.

Lululuvely, an NRG streamer began the talk about harassment, and others followed suit (Image via Twitter/LuluLuvely)

Gross behavior by Redditors gets called out by Pokimane, Lululuvely, and others on Twitter

Lululuvely tweeted a series of quotes that women have been told to take under advisement for years, such as being told to wear normal clothes, or if women don’t “act a certain way,” men won't respect them online.

NRG Lulu @LuluLuvely This use to not bother me but recently it’s really been weighing on me. I just feel so uncomfortable on stream knowing that there are men doing this while watching. And I’m so tired of purposely wearing baggy clothes only to still have men clip me walking out of the room. This use to not bother me but recently it’s really been weighing on me. I just feel so uncomfortable on stream knowing that there are men doing this while watching. And I’m so tired of purposely wearing baggy clothes only to still have men clip me walking out of the room.

This tweet was also paired with incredibly gross images that she found on Reddit where men sexualized her, no matter what she was doing. The streamer said she wasn’t bothered by this in the past, but it had started to wear on her.

“And I’m so tired of purposely wearing baggy clothes only to still have men clip me walking out of the room.”

pokimane @pokimanelol @LuluLuvely this issue is so rampant on reddit, and it's really frustrating that they refuse to listen to the very people that are being sexualized in gross threads/subreddits. @LuluLuvely this issue is so rampant on reddit, and it's really frustrating that they refuse to listen to the very people that are being sexualized in gross threads/subreddits.

Pokimane replied to Lululuvely, talking about the issue being incredibly rampant on Reddit. She said that women aren’t being listened to when they try to get threads sexualizing them taken down from subreddits or other forums.

QTCinderella responded as well, saying Reddit won’t do anything about these forums that are used to harass women. She went on to say that she at one point she had been spending $6,000 on cyber security to clean some of the stuff off the internet, but decided it was not worth it.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella @LuluLuvely And reddit wont do ANYTHING to get rid of these forums that cultivate it. 🙃 @LuluLuvely And reddit wont do ANYTHING to get rid of these forums that cultivate it. 🙃

NRG Lulu @LuluLuvely @qtcinderella Nope 🙃 we’ve tried multiple times to get them taken down but apparently they don’t break any rules @qtcinderella Nope 🙃 we’ve tried multiple times to get them taken down but apparently they don’t break any rules

QTCinderella @qtcinderella @LuluLuvely Yeah at one point I was spending $6000 a month for a cyber security to do a cleanup and then I just decided wasting that much money because of perverted men was just letting them win more. its so deflating @LuluLuvely Yeah at one point I was spending $6000 a month for a cyber security to do a cleanup and then I just decided wasting that much money because of perverted men was just letting them win more. its so deflating

Adept, another popular streamer highlighted the issue of women’s bodies being photoshopped to create fake graphic images, and yet Reddit continues to do nothing about it.

adept. @adeptthebest

The worst part is it makes you not want to even express your sexuality on your own time because of it too, at least that’s how it was for me @LuluLuvely They literally photoshop nudes of girl streamers and share them amongst each other and Reddit still says nothings wrong 🤡The worst part is it makes you not want to even express your sexuality on your own time because of it too, at least that’s how it was for me @LuluLuvely They literally photoshop nudes of girl streamers and share them amongst each other and Reddit still says nothings wrong 🤡The worst part is it makes you not want to even express your sexuality on your own time because of it too, at least that’s how it was for me

Though Reddit is supposed to have content policies aimed at targeted harassment and posting this kind of material on their website, nothing seems to be done about it. It might be that these Redditors skirt the rules as close as possible to avoid having their posts taken down.

Electra @Electra



"you're so ugly without makeup"



"you look tired... maybe try a little more??"



the list is never ending @LuluLuvely "you wear too much makeup, you should go natural""you're so ugly without makeup""you look tired... maybe try a little more??"the list is never ending @LuluLuvely "you wear too much makeup, you should go natural""you're so ugly without makeup""you look tired... maybe try a little more??"the list is never ending

FaZe Kalei @KaleiRenay @Electra



sir this is literally our job? are we not gonna get ready…… we get it you don’t wash your ass. some of us wanna look somewhat decent. @LuluLuvely no literally my favorite one is, “what/who are you all dressed up for and what’s with the makeup”sir this is literally our job? are we not gonna get ready…… we get it you don’t wash your ass. some of us wanna look somewhat decent. @Electra @LuluLuvely no literally my favorite one is, “what/who are you all dressed up for and what’s with the makeup” sir this is literally our job? are we not gonna get ready…… we get it you don’t wash your ass. some of us wanna look somewhat decent.

Pokimane, Lululuvely, and others are no strangers to being harassed and sexualized on the internet. It’s an ongoing problem for women on the internet, no matter what they do or do not wear, but some of the biggest names in female streamers have called it out publicly.

KLG NobleWarrior88 @NGaming88 @LuluLuvely Technically people using your image without your permission is a violation of copyright law and you do have the right to legally force Reddit to shut it down if the photo “defames you, creates a false reputation, and/or injures your reputation” @LuluLuvely Technically people using your image without your permission is a violation of copyright law and you do have the right to legally force Reddit to shut it down if the photo “defames you, creates a false reputation, and/or injures your reputation”

Quite a few streamers have posted their stories about things they’ve heard about themselves across social media, or how they’ve been targeted on Reddit/elsewhere. Many did feel empathy for women being harassed on social platforms.

Syanne🖤🌻 @syanne77 so gross @LuluLuvely I tweeted about this one time and men were saying I deserve itso gross @LuluLuvely I tweeted about this one time and men were saying I deserve it💀 so gross

Tascha Röösli @Tascharoe @EmilyKrumlinde @LuluLuvely It's disheartening. I am a huge fan of Lulu's stream and the stuff she has to put up with on a daily basis is just..something else. Not to mention the reaction after she was casting/co-hosting some of the official Apex events. It's absolutely infuriating, indeed. @EmilyKrumlinde @LuluLuvely It's disheartening. I am a huge fan of Lulu's stream and the stuff she has to put up with on a daily basis is just..something else. Not to mention the reaction after she was casting/co-hosting some of the official Apex events. It's absolutely infuriating, indeed.

There are people that blame women like Pokimane for being harassed on the internet. Some say it’s just a part of being famous, and others say it’s just a part of the internet and nothing can really be done about it.

Not everyone was particularly sympathetic in the thread (Image via Twitter)

Theeneon #StandWithUkraine @thee_neon @LuluLuvely This is the down side of the internet. No matter what you do people will screenshot take videos of you. It’s one of the uncomfortable facts of being on the web. From IG, twitter Facebook hell even god damn google images. The best you can do is ignore it. @LuluLuvely This is the down side of the internet. No matter what you do people will screenshot take videos of you. It’s one of the uncomfortable facts of being on the web. From IG, twitter Facebook hell even god damn google images. The best you can do is ignore it.

Watsonwillwin (4-13) @watsonwillwin @pokimanelol @LuluLuvely Can’t handle the internet don’t be on it. Trying to police every corner of the internet isn’t gonna work. Sleep on your millions and get over it @pokimanelol @LuluLuvely Can’t handle the internet don’t be on it. Trying to police every corner of the internet isn’t gonna work. Sleep on your millions and get over it

Harassment on the internet is something everyone has an opinion on, and not all of them are sympathetic to the plight of others. As of now, Reddit does not appear to do very much to take down threads that are sexualizing women on the site, according to the various female streamers who have stood up to share their experiences.

