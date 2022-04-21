Lululuvely calls out men who sexualize her on Reddit, Pokimane, Adept and more concur

NRG’s Lululuvely, Pokimane, and Adept, among others have called out gross behavior that goes on on Reddit without moderation. The streamers claimed that a host of constant inappropriate comments, images, and clips of their content get posted across social media, and in particular on Reddit.
The streamers clarified that this behavior makes them uncomfortable, and they have repeatedly tried to get subreddits that do this taken down, albeit to no avail.
Harassment is not uncommon in streaming, but women on Twitch receive an undue amount of it, which has been called out by Pokimane and others.
Gross behavior by Redditors gets called out by Pokimane, Lululuvely, and others on Twitter
Lululuvely tweeted a series of quotes that women have been told to take under advisement for years, such as being told to wear normal clothes, or if women don’t “act a certain way,” men won't respect them online.
This tweet was also paired with incredibly gross images that she found on Reddit where men sexualized her, no matter what she was doing. The streamer said she wasn’t bothered by this in the past, but it had started to wear on her.
“And I’m so tired of purposely wearing baggy clothes only to still have men clip me walking out of the room.”
Pokimane replied to Lululuvely, talking about the issue being incredibly rampant on Reddit. She said that women aren’t being listened to when they try to get threads sexualizing them taken down from subreddits or other forums.
QTCinderella responded as well, saying Reddit won’t do anything about these forums that are used to harass women. She went on to say that she at one point she had been spending $6,000 on cyber security to clean some of the stuff off the internet, but decided it was not worth it.
Adept, another popular streamer highlighted the issue of women’s bodies being photoshopped to create fake graphic images, and yet Reddit continues to do nothing about it.
Though Reddit is supposed to have content policies aimed at targeted harassment and posting this kind of material on their website, nothing seems to be done about it. It might be that these Redditors skirt the rules as close as possible to avoid having their posts taken down.
Pokimane, Lululuvely, and others are no strangers to being harassed and sexualized on the internet. It’s an ongoing problem for women on the internet, no matter what they do or do not wear, but some of the biggest names in female streamers have called it out publicly.
Quite a few streamers have posted their stories about things they’ve heard about themselves across social media, or how they’ve been targeted on Reddit/elsewhere. Many did feel empathy for women being harassed on social platforms.
There are people that blame women like Pokimane for being harassed on the internet. Some say it’s just a part of being famous, and others say it’s just a part of the internet and nothing can really be done about it.
Harassment on the internet is something everyone has an opinion on, and not all of them are sympathetic to the plight of others. As of now, Reddit does not appear to do very much to take down threads that are sexualizing women on the site, according to the various female streamers who have stood up to share their experiences.