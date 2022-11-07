“Fat, grubby socialist”: Netizens rejoice as Ethan Klein’s Twitter account gets suspended by Elon Musk

YouTuber Ethan Klein, known for his channel h3h3 productions, has now been banned by Twitter after he impersonated the new Twitter CEO, Elon Musk. Just one day after Musk warned about banning accounts of people indulging in impersonation, Klein took to the platform to change his name and create a parody account of Musk.
On Sunday, November 6, 2022, Musk tweeted saying that any account "engaging in impersonation" without specifying parody will be suspended permanently.
Later, Elon also tweeted about how the name change will result in a temporary loss of the verified blue tick.
Thus, when Ethan Klein decided to change his name on the platform and make jokes about Musk's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, he was banned from Twitter. The ban left netizens overjoyed and many of them took to the micro-blogging platform to share their joy. One of them even called Ethan Klein a "fat, grubby socialist," who "punches down to protect his crown."
Netizens share hilarious reactions after Twitter CEO Elon Musk bans Ethan Klein
As Klein was banned on Twitter, users on the platform had some pretty crazy responses. While most of them were ecstatic about the news, a few also shared some funny reactions.
“Comedy is dead on Twitter, Elon Musk killed it”: Ethan Klein on the whole Twitter ban fiasco
After the YouTuber's attempt to impersonate Elon Musk went futile, he took to his other social media handles, like Instagram, to share his thoughts about the same. Through his Instagram stories, he said
“Comedy is dead on Twitter. Elon Musk killed it.”
Klein posted the same thing on the Twitter handle of his podcast as well.
All of this came after he made a tweet from Elon Musk's parody account, saying:
“Even though Jeffery Epstein committed horrible crimes, I do still miss him on nights like this for his warmth and comradery. Rest In Peace old friend.”
He also posted this update on Instagram, saying that he was "having fun on Twitter," and asked people to seemingly check out his tweets before he got banned.
Later, Ethan Klein shared an update on Instagram about his parody account being banned on Twitter. He said that he could "finally rest" as it was over.
Along with Ethan, Kathy Griffin was also recently suspended from social media for impersonating Musk. However, the actress-comedian was quick to return to the platform from her late mother’s account. She used this account to throw shade and spill facts about Twitter's new owner.
All in all, it seems like Elon Musk is taking impersonation seriously. As of now, there is no news of whether Ethan will be back on Twitter or not.