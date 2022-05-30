What did Ethan Klein say? Latest H3 Podcast episode gets taken down by YouTube following Donald Trump Jr. and other Conservatives’ backlash

On a recent episode of H3 Podcast, YouTuber and podcaster Ethan Klein called for the bombing of Friday's National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting that was held in Houston, Texas on Friday, May 27. Klein's comments came amidst the protests that were already taking place outside the NRA meeting in the wake of the devastating school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The YouTuber's comments inciting violence were not taken lightly, sparking outrage and backlash from several high-profile Conservatives. The list includes Donald Trump Jr. who took to his Instagram story to call out Ethan Klein for encouraging his 2.9 million subscribers to bomb the NRA building.

Ethan Klein receives massive backlash for his NRA bombing comment

In a live broadcast of Friday's H3 After Dark episode, which Ethan Klein hosts with his wife Hila Klein, the former said:

“So there was a big protest outside the NRA meeting, which was good. Do we have any insight into what they are actually talking about there at the NRA meeting, that’s today, in Texas? Someone should bomb that building.”

An extended version of this highly controversial clip showed Klein walking back on his comments instantly. After an awkward pause, Klein said, "Okay, I'll roll that back," to which his wife responded, "Everything but violence." The duo and the podcast's other co-hosts laughed before the telecast cut to a "technical difficulties" graphic.

Ethan Klein added:

"I got a little carried away there, nobody bomb the building, all right? I take that back, thank you. It's a-I took it a little too-I got a little passionate there, let's roll it back...Rewind time. Let's protest that building. Let's bomb it with emotional protest."

ELIJAH SCHAFFER @ElijahSchaffer Ethan Klein of H3 Podcast calling for violence and provoking the public to “bomb” the NRA conference in Houston, TX Ethan Klein of H3 Podcast calling for violence and provoking the public to “bomb” the NRA conference in Houston, TX https://t.co/daohOoCUaI

Jackson @McHaloson Extended version: H3H3's Ethan Klein encourages his viewers to bomb the #NRA convention. He goes on to joke about it. Extended version: H3H3's Ethan Klein encourages his viewers to bomb the #NRA convention. He goes on to joke about it. https://t.co/5xQVJbgH93

The co-hosts supplied the term "lovebomb" for Klein's last description and threw around the phrase, "Kill them with kindness." However, Klein's next statement, amid his wife's nervous suggestion to "end the show," didn't do much to alleviate his concerning call to violence as he said:

"Let's kill everyone in that f*cking building. Let's bomb that f*cking..."

The clip cut away to another "technical difficulties" graphic after Klein's last words. The end of the first sentence is slightly muffled due to overlapping voices, but the YouTuber may have said, "Let's kill everyone in that f*cking building [with kindness]."

Ethan Klein's callous words, which he later tried to pass off as a joke, drew the ire of many Conservatives across the internet, including Donald Trump Jr. They criticized YouTube for not taking strict action against Klein for violating a number of their community guidelines. Here are a few of their reactions.

TheQuartering (Humble Bean Merchant) @TheQuartering Dude, ethan klein literally told people to bomb the NRA convention. How is he still on Youtube?????? Dude, ethan klein literally told people to bomb the NRA convention. How is he still on Youtube??????

Hodgetwins @hodgetwins



Why did you call for the bombing of the NRA meeting?



Seems like some serious violations of Hey Ethan Klein of H3 podcast @h3h3productions Why did you call for the bombing of the NRA meeting?Seems like some serious violations of @YouTube 's community guidelines. Inciting violence! Hey Ethan Klein of H3 podcast @h3h3productions Why did you call for the bombing of the NRA meeting?Seems like some serious violations of @YouTube's community guidelines. Inciting violence! https://t.co/7uZ8jhjTzU

Cernovich @Cernovich



has not taken any action against the person attempting to incite a bombing.



@tedcruz



“Someone should bomb that building,” a prominent YouTuber said of the convention center hosting the NRA’s annual event. @TeamYouTube has not taken any action against the person attempting to incite a bombing. “Someone should bomb that building,” a prominent YouTuber said of the convention center hosting the NRA’s annual event. @TeamYouTube has not taken any action against the person attempting to incite a bombing. @tedcruz https://t.co/6sbNNIrgF1

Errol Webber @ErrolWebber Ethan Klein of H3 Podcast said out loud that “somebody should bomb that building” where the NRA conference is being held.



This is the LEFTIST mindset on full display, they don’t even hide it.



Waiting on the FBI to tell me again how MAGA is the greatest threat to America. Ethan Klein of H3 Podcast said out loud that “somebody should bomb that building” where the NRA conference is being held.This is the LEFTIST mindset on full display, they don’t even hide it. Waiting on the FBI to tell me again how MAGA is the greatest threat to America.

Ashley St. Clair @stclairashley “Someone should bomb that [NRA] building.”



“More people need to be angry, getting in people’s f*cking faces.”



“Send Abbott down a hill with nobody to hold the back of his wheelchair.



“I hope that someone puts a stick in his f*cking wheelchair & he tumbles out of his seat.” “Someone should bomb that [NRA] building.”“More people need to be angry, getting in people’s f*cking faces.”“Send Abbott down a hill with nobody to hold the back of his wheelchair. “I hope that someone puts a stick in his f*cking wheelchair & he tumbles out of his seat.”

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Why was LeafyisHere 5 mill sub YouTube channel banned for bullying but Ethan Klein calls for a terrorist attack on US soil & only gets a YouTube strike?



SOMETHING IS NOT RIGHT! Why was LeafyisHere 5 mill sub YouTube channel banned for bullying but Ethan Klein calls for a terrorist attack on US soil & only gets a YouTube strike? SOMETHING IS NOT RIGHT!

The social media platform finally took note of these concerns and took down the original podcast episode, citing that it violated "YouTube's policy on harassment and bullying." Klein was also given a strike and banned from the platform for a week.

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray YouTube has banned Ethan Klein/H3H3's video in which he called for the NRA conference to be bombed. YouTube has banned Ethan Klein/H3H3's video in which he called for the NRA conference to be bombed. https://t.co/kXUbMJuzhY

Ethan Klein took to his Twitter account on Sunday, May 29, to address the onslaught of hate he was receiving over the clip, which he claimed was being taken out of context deliberately. He also revealed that he had "never received so many death threats" in his life.

Ethan Klein @h3h3productions I want to make it clear that I don’t advocate for violence of any kind. That is obvious to anyone that watched the segment & not just the 10 sec clip that was used to misdirect attention. Republicans are now the party of dead children, and nothing can misdirect away from that. I want to make it clear that I don’t advocate for violence of any kind. That is obvious to anyone that watched the segment & not just the 10 sec clip that was used to misdirect attention. Republicans are now the party of dead children, and nothing can misdirect away from that.

Taking a more aggressive approach in another tweet, Ethan Klein wrote:

"Conservatives got triggered over jokes I told & mass reported me. I got banned for a week and the episode was removed. If only they cared about dead kids as much as they do jokes…So I wanna say sorry. Sorry y’all are such pathetic snowflakes. F*ck the NRA & f*ck Abbott."

The tweet set off another chain of retaliation, arguing that his insensitive call to bomb the NRA building was hardly a joke. Things took a turn for the worse when the YouTuber said he was ready to use his semi-automatic shotgun on any online haters who dared to come to his house, fueling the fire further.

