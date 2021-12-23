Why was h3h3 Productions banned from YouTube? Ethan Klein reveals fans will not witness special Christmas podcast

YouTuber Ethan Klein from h3h3 Productions, known for making podcasts and comic skits, was banned from uploading content for a week recently. The creator took to Twitter to address the issue and share his side of the situation.

According to Ethan Klein, the account was wrongfully banned under the “too dangerous to watch" category. The YouTuber blamed multiple trolls for mass reporting all the videos on the account to get it permanently banned. Fortunately the strike on the account was reversed and the ban was lifted after a while.

Ethan Klein's Youtube account gets banned

H3H3 Production co-owner Ethan Klein took to Twitter on December 21, posting that the channel was under a 1-week ban. The YouTuber added that the ban was caused by trolls who have been mass reporting every video on the channel.

Ethan Klein @h3h3productions

@TeamYouTube Our final Christmas podcasts that we've been planning for a month will not be happening. We just randomly got a strike because a video we reacted to over a year ago was deemed "too dangerous to watch", they wont even tell me what it was. Cant upload for a week. p1 Our final Christmas podcasts that we've been planning for a month will not be happening. We just randomly got a strike because a video we reacted to over a year ago was deemed "too dangerous to watch", they wont even tell me what it was. Cant upload for a week. p1@TeamYouTube

The Youtuber informed fans that the ban was concerning one of the reaction videos they made on the channel a year ago. He further talks about the bias regarding the ban because the original video can still be found on youtube under "age-restricted".

Ethan Klein tweet thread(Image via Twitter)

Ethan Klein and his supporters tagged YouTube to look into the ban, pointing out the risk it posed to the YouTuber and his business.

Later, the creator complained about Youtube denying to retrieve the channel and got annoyed at his situation. He was visibly upset over the fiasco and said:

"YouTube denied the appeal. Can't upload for a week. That's the way it goes when you dedicate ur life to YouTube, have 10 full time employees, owe rent on ur studio, & have 1000s of paying members. U get banned for an old vid that nobody cared about until trolls mass reported it" (sic)

He also added,

"What's absolutely stupid is that if I made a video complaining about it and made it to the front page of Reddit they would 100% reverse the decision, why do they put me in that situation? I just don't have the energy right now, just a horrible f****** week." (sic)

Christmas podcast cancelled

Following the ban, the YouTuber announced that the annual h3h3 production Christmas podcast was canceled. He revealed the podcast was planned for months but got canceled due to the ban.

Ethan Klein tweet thread(Image via Twitter)

He later shared the news that a few of the crew members tested positive for covid.

Ethan Klein @h3h3productions Just found out YouTube removed the strike ✌️ it’s too late to do the episode sadly, especially with the Covid scare but thank you everyone for caring so much, it makes the whole thing more bearable 🙏 Just found out YouTube removed the strike ✌️ it’s too late to do the episode sadly, especially with the Covid scare but thank you everyone for caring so much, it makes the whole thing more bearable 🙏

However, the creator tweeted on December 22 that the ban was lifted and the strike was reversed. Unfortunately for fans he also confirmed that the Christmas podcast would remain canceled due to the delay and the covid scare.

Edited by Danyal Arabi