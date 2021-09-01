"Why is he doing crate challenge nonsense": Ethan Klein slams Jeff Wittek for doing the Milk Crate Challenge

YouTuber and podcast host Ethan Klein slammed Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek in Klein's H3TV podcast show. In the show’s latest podcast titled “Addison Rae Is NOT All That, James Corden Is Ruining LA - H3TV #6,” Klein dissed Wittek for participating in the now-banned Milk Crate Challenge.

The challenge was banned by TikTok as many participants sustained critical injuries. YouTuber Jeff Wittek suffered a serious eye injury from the hands of Vlog Squad leader David Dobrik as the latter was operating on an excavator. Along with the eye injury, Jeff Wittek also sustained a broken foot and hip and had shattered his skull in nine different places.

Jeff Wittek, who has amassed over 3.14 subscribers on his YouTube channel, went on to release a mini docu-series exploring the aftermath of the serious eye injury.

Ethan Klein slams Jeff Wittek

In Ethan Klein’s podcast episode, he bashed the 31-year-old for still being in touch with David Dobrik, who was responsible for the serious accident. Klein exclaimed:

“This f**king guy got a traumatic brain injury from David Dobrik, and then he’s doing the milk crate challenge for a David Dobrik video!”

In the podcast, Ethan Klein went on to call Jeff Wittek an "adrenaline junkie" for participating in the Milk Crate Challenge and also held David Dobrik responsible for Wittek’s participation in the challenge. Klein continued to say:

“The man has a traumatic brain injury; why is he doing crate challenge nonsense.”

Aside from Ethan Klein taking to the internet to slam Wittek, other netizens also expressed their disappointment. Under a @defnoodles Instagram post which showed Klein commenting on Wittek, people said:

"Jeff Wittek is a mixed up person. He is not to be taken seriously. Sorry to hear that Ethan is being threatened by Jeff. Grow up Jeff. You have zero integrity."

Another jokingly said:

"@jeff is the ultimate pick me girl."

One Vlog Squad fan supported David Dobrik by saying:

“why is David allowing him to do this…Jeff is a grown ass man; he is older than David and is responsible for his own decisions…can’t keep making David the villain of everything."

Although Jeff Wittek continues to face backlash online for participating in dangerous stunts, it seems unlikely that he will be stopping any time soon.

