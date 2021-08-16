"This just really makes me sad": Ethan Klein and his parents slam Trisha Paytas for going on Keemstar's podcast

Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas have been making news since the latter left the popular Frenemies podcast by H3H3 productions. On June 8, 2021, Trisha Paytas walked out of the show after engaging in a suddenly heated argument with Ethan Klein.

After days of online feuds following Trisha Paytas' exit, the YouTubers decided to make peace by bidding a final goodbye to the show. However, the drama surrounding Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein recently took a turn for the worse after the former appeared on Keemstar’s podcast.

Keemstar is known as one of Ethan Klein’s sworn rivals. Their infamous beef began after the latter called out Keemstar’s many controversial actions on his YouTube channel. This led to years of consistent rivalry as the two continued to take fiery jabs at each other on social media.

Paytas’ recent appearance on Keemstar’s podcast has left Klein hurt and upset. The 36-year-old took to Twitter to share his reaction to the situation:

“I’m not even gonna front or try to be funny; this just really makes me sad.”

I’m not even gonna front or try to be funny, this just really makes me sad pic.twitter.com/JnFTEFsKA1 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) August 15, 2021

Despite their strained professional relationship, Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein previously agreed to maintain a cordial equation as they are “almost family.” The former is engaged to Ethan Klein’s brother-in-law, Moses Hacmon.

However, the professional drama is now likely affecting family ties. Ethan Klein’s mother, Donna Klein, also expressed disappointment on Paytas' latest action. She even hinted that the Klein family might not attend Paytas and Hacmon’s wedding.

What I'm feeling doesn't fit the words.

She's such a weasel — donna klein (@donnadoutsk) August 15, 2021

Can't wait to go to her wedding, not!!! — donna klein (@donnadoutsk) August 15, 2021

Paytas reportedly met Hacmon after taking part in a dating show hosted by Ethan Klein and his wife, Hila Klein.

Fans react to latest Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas drama

Trisha Paytas on Keemstar's latest podcast (Image via Twitter)

Following Ethan Klein’s disappointment about Trisha Paytas’ appearance on Keemstar’s podcast, Paytas came to their (Trisha identifies as non-binary) own defense on Twitter. They wrote:

“Me and Keem have beef / me and faze had beef / I go on podcasts to talk and try and find peace with ppl. I did it with Ethan.”

Me and Keem have beef / me and faze had beef / I go on podcasts to talk and try and find peace with ppl. I did it with Ethan. I went on h3 for the first time ever after he did a video saying I looked like a corpse, a wwe wrestler , etc. and i think he’s changed since then — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 15, 2021

The Frenemies podcast initially began as an attempt to solve Paytas' complicated relationship with fellow YouTubers Ethan and Hila.

Paytas further called out the quick judgments and mentioned that they went to Keemstar’s podcast to call out his questionable behavior:

Ppl are so quick to judge. U think I’m gon go on keemstars pod and not call out his shitty behavior ? Like what ? — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 15, 2021

They also took to a dig on Ethan Klein’s mother, accusing the latter of attempting to destroy their relationship with Hacmon:

What u texted moses is the most evil thing to ever put out into the universe …if I’m a weasel , u r Satan for even putting that energy out there. Ur an evil woman to write what u wrote. It’s unspeakable. To put that burden on me the way you did, is the worst karma https://t.co/lXGTOHFhP2 — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 15, 2021

Ethan ran my mom and sister off social media for literally 1 Tik tok she deleted instantly. And still has it up on his channel. His parents degrading me , insulting me still , fine whatver. But the text she sent Moses was something only the Devil himself would cast upon anyone — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the majority of fans also expressed their disappointment with Trisha Paytas for collaborating with Keemstar. Several social media users took to Twitter to react to the ongoing situation:

She is technically family but the worst person to have on your side. You and the people around you are thriving. Keep that glow and leave the trash where it belongs — corn (@seashantythirst) August 15, 2021

Even taking Ethan out of the equation, she is sitting next to someone who literally called her fiancé’s sister a horse. If someone talked about my family/future family like that, the last thing I’d do is act friendly with them. — coincidence? i think not 😌 (@scxmmybabe) August 15, 2021

What a low blow to your wife and family I have mental issues and I still have a heart what's her excuse? I feel so sorry for you and what you must be thinking and feeling when you don't need this stress when you got a new baby on the way your a good person and she's cold hearted — cindy russell (@cinderellaDOLL) August 15, 2021

Ethan is family. Keem & him do not have the best past and you just don’t do that to family. Sorry girl but you’re wrong again. imagine Ethan having gabbie or Ryland on H3. You would be posting a 10 part reaction on every platform and your heart would hurt. — beautywatch (@Xo16Sava) August 15, 2021

nah you pulled a dirty ass move, barely anyone is on your side at this point https://t.co/yLWc6MirVm — sarah🐸 (@turaffes) August 15, 2021

I can't believe so many thought you changed/defended you & now you turn around & betray the only true friends/family you've ever had? After you create drama in their house & now you're speaking to the Devil? Okay, hypocrite, This is sick. There is no excuse for being evil you 🐍 https://t.co/AaV1q99v7w — ♃♡𝒥𝓮𝓈𝓈𝒾𝓀𝒾𝓉𝒶 𓂀 (@eattherudedude) August 16, 2021

If Ethan was doing this instead, you'd be crying making 1,000 videos "he knew how much this would trigger me!" — 666 ℭ𝔢𝔪𝔢𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔶 𝔇𝔯𝔦𝔳𝔢 (@666cemeterydr) August 15, 2021

This is really disheartening… though Ethan, I will say, the way you handled all of the ups and downs with her really brought out the best in your character. Your patience, love, and desire to learn to help better love and understand her.. so im grateful to her at least for that — Steve Grand (@SteveGrandMusic) August 15, 2021

In response, Paytas called Ethan Klein’s fanbase “toxic,” earning further backlash from the online community:

Ethan’s fan base is so unbelievably toxic , it’s actually scary. Like for real. I’m not gon be run off the internet. I’ve been doing this 15 years now. Long before any of these people. I’m my own person then now and forever — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 15, 2021

Girl a lot of us were part of YOUR fanbase.. you pushed us out by not listening to any of our valid criticism — Jen ♡ (@Jen_LovesTea) August 15, 2021

The fact that most of us were your fans before H3, and you are just dismissing our criticism because you can't accept or even consider being in the wrong really sucks 😕 yeah but keep calling us all h3 stans 🤦‍♀️ — ψ Sam X. ψ (@rowdy410) August 15, 2021

You act like an asshole then come whine on the internet and complain when you’re called out on your bullshit. Stfu https://t.co/aPWIaWGWES — Fiyin (@realsonofisfada) August 15, 2021

It's not Ethans fans...it's anyone with any ounce of Morals or actual intelligence https://t.co/E1UwhB1Xz0 — RySky (@LazerShow530) August 15, 2021

Girl, some of us started watching H3H3 because of you.. We were YOUR fans, but you’ve let us down so many times! Now we’re ETHANS fans because you’ve shit on him so many times & he continued to be your friend. — Big Poppa (@BigPopp41565085) August 16, 2021

However, a few fans also defended Trisha Paytas and called out Ethan Klein on Twitter:

You called it unfortunately pic.twitter.com/9zLN7DFRb4 — 𝒜𝓎𝒶𝓃𝒶 (@ayanafontanax) August 15, 2021

Did people forget that H3 also had Keem on his podcast? And did a whole episode with him and it was monetized, I don’t see the difference between the two — PillMan (@Adv1ll) August 15, 2021

People can hate her all she want (and rightfully so) but she's 100% right.



You don't need to like Trisha to see that Ethan and his fans are toxic. They always have been.



I'm SO glad I stopped watching his videos years ago.

He's a bad person. https://t.co/sbkkKTJwlm — Jay J (@JayJ57610270) August 16, 2021

Have you kept up with @trishapaytas much? In her recent videos she's been talking about how she doesn't want to befriend Keem but have a conversation like adults. I haven't watched the newest podcast with her, Keem, and Banks. But it doesn't sound like she's betraying you- — fat ass kelly price (also a stan for shiro) (@barcodedloser) August 15, 2021

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it remains to be seen if Ethan Klein will respond back to Trisha Paytas’ defensive statements. It is also unclear whether the latest drama will have a permanent impact on their familial ties.

