Ethan Klein teases a boxing match with Keemstar, only on one hilarious condition

Ethan Klein and Keemstar have long been involved in an online feud. Both YouTubers are known to have taken constant jabs at one another over the years.

YouTuber Daniel “Keemstar” Keem has made headlines for the wrong reasons quite a few times. However, Keemstar’s beef with Ethan Klein began when the latter called out his actions on the H3H3 Productions channel.

Keemstar became a household name on Ethan Klein’s channels as the verbal spat between the two continued to aggravate. Keemstar reportedly walked out of a sponsorship deal with G-fuel after claiming that Ethan Klein’s fans harassed the brand for their association with the YouTuber.

More drama ensued after former YouTuber Leafy alleged Keemstar of being personally involved with Ethan Klein’s wife, Hila Klein. Keemstar was quick to dismiss the allegations right before Leafy’s channel was permanently terminated from YouTube.

Following the termination, Keemstar announced his plans to officially sue Ethan Klein and H3H3 Productions on grounds of false allegations and costing him “millions of dollars.”

In another online drama between Keemstar and Ethan surrounding YouTuber and streamer Tony Ray last year, the former first challenged Ethan Klein to a boxing match. However, Ethan previously dismissed the challenge.

Keemstar recently decided to bring back the boxing challenge between himself and Ethan Klein.

Unfortunately, in a repetitive turn of events, Ethan Klein backed off from the challenge once again.

Ethan Klein puts hilarious condition to face Keemstar on the ring

Keemstar took to Twitter to share that he is ready to “pay $3,000,000” for an opportunity to box Ethan Klein. The “DramaAlert” host wrote:

“Theres been a lot of talk of me & H3H3 boxing. I accept! I will pay $3,000,000 for the opportunity to box him.”

Theres been a lot of talk of me & H3H3 boxing.



I accept!



I will pay $3,000,000 for the opportunity to box him. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 16, 2021

I’m so happy I’m so damn happy! pic.twitter.com/6wd9Uk12P2 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 17, 2021

Ethan Klein initially agreed to face Keemstar inside the ring with the condition that he would have to “shave his beard and not wear a hat.” In a now-deleted tweet, Ethan wrote:

“Keem needs to shave his beard and not wear a hat for me to agree to this fight and this point is non-negotiable.”

Ethan Klein reacts to Keemstar's boxing challenge

Ethan Klein places hilarious condition to participate in a boxing match with Keemstar

However, Ethan ended up deleting his tweets related to the boxing match. Keemstar later posted a screenshot of his conversation with Ethan, where the latter backed out of the bout.

Ethan backed out of the boxing match then re blocked me so I can’t even respond to try to make it happen. I’ll never get justice for the slander & bs this man has put me & my family through. Devastated. pic.twitter.com/38z7CXyqI2 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 17, 2021

Fans of the YouTubers have always expressed their excitement to see Ethan and Keemstar in the ring.

Although a boxing match between the two seems unlikely for now, the online feud between Ethan Klein and Keemstar is far from over.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod